"I'm flabbergasted" - Paul Merson shocked that Manchester United have offered a big deal to Bruno Fernandes

Arsenal legend Paul Merson is dismayed by Manchester United's decision to hand Bruno Fernandes a new contract.

The Portuguese midfielder has signed a new four-year contract with the Red Devils worth a reported £240,000/week (per DailyMail).

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 🖤

To celebrate it with you I want to hear your questions



Reply to this tweet and use 4 more years as a Red!To celebrate it with you I want to hear your questionsReply to this tweet and use #AskBruno 4 more years as a Red! ♥️🖤To celebrate it with you I want to hear your questions 🔥 Reply to this tweet and use #AskBruno ⚡️

Merson cannot fathom the decision to give the player a new deal given the situation over a new manager coming in at Manchester United.

He believes the potential new boss may not like Fernandes and believes United's offer has been done hastily.

He told SkySports:

"I'm flabbergasted if I'm being honest,"

He continued,

"You give him a four year contract, more money or whatever it may be. A manager comes in - he may not like Fernandes, he may not like all the throwing the hands up and moaning at everybody when he don't get the ball. You know he might have someone... it might be the lad at Ajax (Erik ten Hag) whose got someone else, he might think I've got someone else I wanna bring in who wants to play more my way."

Merson concluded,

"I'm completely and utterly shocked, I cannot believe what is happening! Everything's being done on the cuff, it's being done on the cuff for the last couple of years at Man United."

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Paul Merson is shocked that Manchester United have signed Bruno Fernandes to a new long-term deal "I'm flabbergasted if I'm being honest"Paul Merson is shocked that Manchester United have signed Bruno Fernandes to a new long-term deal "I'm flabbergasted if I'm being honest" 😮Paul Merson is shocked that Manchester United have signed Bruno Fernandes to a new long-term deal 📝 https://t.co/rzZlscmXZe

Is Paul Merson right to criticise Manchester United's decision to hand Bruno Fernandes a new contract?

Fernandes has been United's talisman since joining

Bruno Fernandes has been a hugely important player for the Red Devils since joining the club in 2020.

The former Sporting Lisbon captain has been in fine form at the club scoring 49 goals and contributing 39 assists in 117 appearances.

This season, Fernandes hasn't hit the heights of his previous two campaigns at Old Trafford.

But he still boasts nine goals and fourteen assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes @B_Fernandes8 @ManUtd 🖤 So happy to keep living this dream for more years So happy to keep living this dream for more years ♥️ @ManUtd 🖤 https://t.co/I62k64nBQD

This has coincided with the poor season Manchester United have encountered with the side out of the UEFA Champions League and domestic cup competitions.

They may not play Champions League football next season as they chase fourth-placed Arsenal in sixth, trailing the Gunners by four points having played one game more.

However, the fact that there is currently no permanent manager in charge is alarming and decisions with regards to contract renewals and transfers seem odd in this regard.

Merson is correct in saying that a new manager may not take to Fernandes. He may not fit the system he requires.

Perhaps the club have asked potential candidates such as the favorite Erik ten Hag and PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino if they would keep the midfielder.

But it does seem like a decision that has been made by Manchester United to stave off any speculation over Fernandes.

The midfielder has been instrumental to the minor success Manchester United have encountered since his arrival.

Edited by Ashwin