"I’m flabbergasted watching this" - Micah Richards slams 'pathetic' Manchester United and takes aim at Ten Hag for 2 decisions

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has criticized Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag for two of his tactical decisions in their match against Brentford.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford against Brighton & Hove Albion to kick off the new Premier League season. Ten Hag fielded a similar XI for their visit to Brentford, only bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo for Scott McTominay.

This, in turn, pushed Christian Eriksen into a deeper role. Meanwhile, Lisandro Martinez, who found himself in trouble in a few aerial battles against the Seagulls, was handed another start. Both players struggled, with Martinez even being subbed off at half-time with Brentford leading 4-0.

Richards slammed Ten Hag for both those decisions while breaking down each of the goals Manchester United conceded after the match.

He said on the BBC's "Match of the Day" program about the Bees' first goal (as quoted by the Mirror):

"Today was pathetic. I’m flabbergasted watching this. It was just the basics to be honest. Brentford played well. It was just a basic throw in, Fred makes the decision to go but then allows the space for Dasilva to get in that pocket of space and then it's a bad mistake from De Gea, which happens in football."

The former right-back called out both Martinez and Eriksen for their roles in the second goal conceded by Manchester United, scored by Matthias Jensen:

"This one, Martinez taking the goal kick, then it’s got to go wide, doesn’t happen, then his touched in front of him, which only allows him to go forward, he sees Eriksen is under pressure so kick it long - that is your only option to do there. Eriksen gets caught on the ball sleeping. It’s a nice finish by Jensen."

Richards added that Martinez struggled against the physicality brought to the table by Brentford's Ivan Toney and Ben Mee. The latter jumped over the Argentine, whose height has been a talking point since he was linked with a move to England, to score his side's third goal.

"Toney against Martinez," Richards continued. "Ten Hag saying in his notes that it wasn’t about tactics - that is tactical and then who is going to win it between Mee and Martinez - people ask whether his height is going to be a problem in that situation, it was."

"Story of the first half" - Micah Richards criticizes Manchester United's defending for 4th Brentford goal

Discussing the fourth and final goal of the game, scored by Bryan Mbuemo following a swift counter-attack, Richards said:

"Martinez again, can he go five yards back? Just to give himself a comfort blanket? Doesn’t happen. [Harry] Maguire can see Toney right in front of him and the other side [Luke] Shaw can see Mbeumo right in front of him."

He added:

"Yes they’re chasing the game I understand that but it’s back to basics. Maguire lets him run and then yes it’s a wonderful pass from Toney but who wants it more? It was Mbeumo. And that was just the story of the first half."

The 4-0 harrowing defeat at the hands of Brentford left Manchester United at the bottom of the Premier League after the matches played on August 13. The Red Devils next face a visit from arch-rivals Liverpool in what could prove to be another lopsided contest.

