"I'm only focused on winning here" - £86 million-rated striker delivers fresh blow to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have long been interested in signing Victor Osimhen from Napoli. The Italian giants want a massive €86 million for the player.

Osimhen has been in fine form for Luciano Spalletti's side so far this season, scoring ten goals and providing three assists in 14 games. While the Red Devils and Spurs are keen on adding the player, Osimhen has recently said that it's hard for him to find a better club than Napoli.

The Nigerian told II Mattino

“For me it’s difficult to find something better than Napoli. It’s a top club, one of the best in Europe. I’m only focused on winning here, then we will see what happens.”

Osimhen has been targeted by Manchester United for a while now as they actively seek a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese parted ways with the club last month after his contract was mutually terminated.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are also keen to add more depth to their side. Antonio Conte's team already have the likes of Harry Kane, Richarlison, Son Heung-Min, and more in the attack. Osimhen will certainly be a great addition to the talent-rich team.

Former Manchester United striker spoke about Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo has long been a target for Manchester United. His stock skyrocketed following his spectacular performances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSV Eindhoven coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is expecting the 23-year-old to leave the Eredivisie side during the summer transfer window. The former United attacker recently said (via Mirror):

"I enjoyed watching him [at the World Cup] and he deserves this because of how he has behaved, how he has continued to work and continued to perform, I was able to help him from very close by and that makes me proud. And then I’ll give him his path when it comes. If I have the choice, I prefer the summer, but it can also be now. You just know there comes a time when you can’t say no."

