"I'm focused on the World Cup" - Barcelona star refuses to talk about club football future after returning from injury 

Barcelona star Memphis Depay refused to speak about his future at the club after returning from injury during the Netherlands' 2-0 win against Senegal at the World Cup.

Depay was out due to injury after sustaining an injury while on international duty in September. He made a substitute appearance for the Dutch against Senegal and was instrumental in securing a 2-0 victory.

Speaking to the media after the game, Depay said (via SPORT):

“I am very happy to play again. I have needed a long time to reappear, It hasn't been easy mentally, but I've worked hard to get there and I've played half an hour. It's a step. It's incredible to play football again."

Depay added more flair to his team's attack since coming on was key in the build-up to Davy Klaasen's goal in injury time. Assessing his team's performance, Depay said:

“If you don't play well but win 2-0 against the African champion, you can't not be happy, but we have to improve. Now we are happy, but from tomorrow it is time to think about Ecuador.”

Depay refused to comment regarding his Barcelona future. The former Manchester United man has fallen down the pecking order at Camp Nou and has made only three appearances this season.

He said:

“I don't know what will happen after the World Cup. The injury has been hard, but I'm already recovered and I'm enjoying a World Cup. We have a good team that can prove things. I don't want to think about the past, I'm focused on the World Cup. I also don't want to think beyond this competition. I don't know what will happen after the World Cup."

Barcelona midfielder hit out at the club ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong recently hit out at the club's authorities for his transfer saga over the summer. De Jong was linked to several clubs during the summer.

Speaking to Mike Verweij, De Jong said (via Barca Universal):

“I blame those people [those at Barca who wanted him to leave], but I have nothing to do with them. Yes, they are Barça for me because they run the club. But I don’t see them when I’m at the club. I have nothing to do with them in my daily life."

He added:

"One day a newspaper published the details of my contract. I didn’t disclose it and only one other party knew about it, so it must have been the club that did."

