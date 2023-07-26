“I’m fuming about it" - Wrexham manager slams Manchester United goalkeeper for reckless challenge that left star striker with punctured lung

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was fuming after Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop committed a reckless challenge during a pre-season friendly.

In the 12th minute of the Red Devil's clash against the Wrexham at the Snapdragon Stadium, Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung after the collision. The shot-stopper was shown a yellow card for the challenge.

However, according to Parkison, the goalkeeper should've been given his marching orders. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s a clumsy challenge from the goalkeeper, I’m disappointed with that. It should have been a straight red. If it’s not denying a goalscoring opportunity, it’s still a dangerous challenge."

He added:

"I’m fuming about it, I’ve got to be honest with you. It was a clumsy, reckless, challenge in a pre-season game and I’m not happy with it at all. I haven’t seen the goalie and he’s probably best steering clear of us for the time being because we’re not very happy."

The striker required oxygen as he trodded off the field following the brutal collision. The Premier League outfit fielded mostly U-21 stars during the tie. Regardless, Wrexham completed a massive victory as they beat the Manchester outfit 3-1 in the end.

The League Two side went two up before Jurado Gomez halved the deficit for the Red Devils. In the end, Wrexham sailed to victory by adding a third goal in the second half and restoring their two-goal lead.

Wrexham boss claims wrong man was sent off in Manchester United pre-season friendly

Manchester United v Northern Ireland - NI Super Cup

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson claimed that the wrong man was sent off during Manchester United's clash with the League Two side. Dan Gore was sent off in the second half, after which Wrexham cruised into a two-goal lead.

Parkinson admitted that he was frustrated with the Red Devils goalkeeper Nathan Bishop. The manager stated that the shot-stopper deserved to be sent off after Paul Mullin suffered from a punctured lung due to the player's challenge.

Addressing the situation, he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Whether the ref was feeling a bit bad he didn’t send the keeper off and it was because of that."

In the end, Wrexham completed a historic 3-1 victory over the Premier League side.

The English giants will face Real Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Lens, and Athletic Bilbao in their remaining pre-season games.