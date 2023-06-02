 "I'm having fun like a 20-year-old kid" - Manchester United star opens up on life at the club after summer move

Casemiro has said that he is enjoying life at Manchester United after his high-profile switch from Real Madrid last summer.

Many questioned the motive behind such a move by the Brazil international, who had won every trophy club football had to offer with Los Blancos. But it seems that a move to Old Trafford has turned out well for the midfielder.

Casemiro may not have been part of a team that seriously challenged for the Premier League or played in the UEFA Champions League, but he won the EFL Cup in February. He helped his team finish third in the league and has an FA Cup final to play in tomorrow (June 3) against Manchester City.

Silverware talk aside, the Brazil international seems to be enjoying life on and off the pitch. Speaking ahead of the Manchester derby at Wembley, the 31-year-old said, via @UtdPlug:

"I'm having fun like a 20-year-old kid. It's because I'm very happy here and it's not just me, my whole family is very happy here. The club and the fans have been great with me since day one."

Casemiro, who cost the Red Devils £70 million in add-ons last summer, will have three years left on his deal next month. The five-time UEFA Champions League winner has been one of Erik ten Hag's most trusted players this season, featuring in 52 games across competitions.

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have opportunity to make this a 'great season'

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United were regular challengers for the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League. Since his exit in the summer of 2013, the club have lost its way a fair bit.

It hasn't won a league title since the Scotsman's exit and its lone European trophy since then came in the form of a UEFA Europa League win in the 2016-17 season. But under Erik ten Hag, it has shown promise of returning to the pinnacle once again.

Sergio Aguero has even predicted the team to challenge Manchester City for the title next season. Ten Hag was asked to reflect on his first season at Old Trafford so far.

The Dutchman told reporters in his pre-match presser, via Manchester Evening News:

"Always, after a couple of days, it will settle down and then you move into the summer. I think we had a good season but of course, we have a great opportunity to make it a very good season."

Manchester United last won the FA Cup in the 2015-16 campaign.

