"I'm getting annoyed with him!" - Pundit calls out Manchester United star Jadon Sancho, asks him to apologize to Erik ten Hag

Pundit Dean Saunders has called out Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho and urged him to apologize to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Wales international striker has said that he is getting increasingly annoyed with Sancho.

While speaking on talkSPORT, Saunders said that all Sancho has to do is apologize to Ten Hag and he will be in the team again. Saunders also opined that if Sir Alex Ferguson were in Ten Hag's place, the 23-year-old would have been completely sidelined by now.

The Welshman has suggested that Sancho sent a wrong message by criticizing Ten Hag on social media. He also hit out at Sancho's agents for ill-advising the England international. Saunders told talkSPORT:

"I'm getting annoyed with him! If that was Sir Alex Ferguson, you'd never be seen again! All he's got to do is apologize."

Sancho was frozen out of the Red Devils' squad following a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag in September. He was left out of Manchester United's squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal for training-related concerns, as stated by Ten Hag.

Sancho then made a controversial post on his X account, where he claimed he was being made a scapegoat, which he later deleted. He has since not featured for the Red Devils at all and could be offloaded in January as per various reports.

Sancho has not managed to live up to expectations at Old Trafford following his move from Borussia Dortmund for a reported fee of €85 million in 2021. He has only scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 82 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils.

Jamie Carragher predicts Liverpool vs Manchester United PL fixture

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has said that he is optimistic about the Reds' chances in the monumental clash against Manchester United on Sunday, December 17.

In a Sky Sports discussion with Manchester United legend Gary Neville, the Liverpool icon said:

"There have been shocks in the past when we used to play against you. I'm pretty confident Liverpool will win (at the weekend), which, I think, most people are."

Jurgen Klopp's side are leading the table after 16 games this season with 37 points, whereas their arch-rivals are sixth with 27 points. The Red Devils have already lost 12 games in all competitions and lost 7-0 to Liverpool at Anfield last season.