“I’m getting better with my predictions, you know” – William Gallas predicts winner of Arsenal vs Liverpool

Former Arsenal defender William Gallas believes that the Gunners will take advantage of Liverpool's poor form and beat them on Sunday (October 9) in the Premier League.

The north London side currently sit at the top of the table having won seven of their eight top-flight games so far. Their latest triumph was an impressive 3-1 win over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. Mikel Arteta will be desperate to continue their stunning start when they host the Reds.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Liverpool fans seeing that their next two PL games are against Arsenal and Man City Liverpool fans seeing that their next two PL games are against Arsenal and Man City 💀 https://t.co/LDgC46zUMm

Manchester City's daunting run of form means the Gunners face an incredible task in trying to keep up with the Premier League champions. They face a horribly out of sorts Liverpool next, who have won just two of their first seven Premier League encounters.

The north London club haven't beaten the Reds in their previous eight meetings. However, Gallas feels this is a golden opportunity to take advantage of Jurgen Klopp's side. The former Gunners defender told Genting Casino:

“I’m getting better with my predictions, you know (laughs)! In the last game, I said 3-2 to Arsenal. I will back Arsenal to win this game, that is for sure."

He added:

“I think 3-1 to Arsenal because it will be an open game. Arsenal, don’t let me down please (laughs). Arsenal must take advantage of the shape that Liverpool are in."

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor I think you can only realistically look at the table after 10 games and make a judgement on who are the title contenders. Beat Liverpool and I believe you can consider Arsenal one of them. I think you can only realistically look at the table after 10 games and make a judgement on who are the title contenders. Beat Liverpool and I believe you can consider Arsenal one of them.

William Gallas believes Arsenal failing to beat Liverpool would be 'a big disappointment'

Gallas, who played 142 times for the Gunners, believes his former side must capatlize on the turmoil going on at Anfield.

The Reds failed to beat Brighton & Hove Albion at home last time out thanks to a Leandro Trossard hat-trick, as they currently lie ninth in the league. Gallas further told Genting Casino:

"I think it would be a big disappointment if Arsenal fail to beat Liverpool at The Emirates, especially after their victory against Tottenham. When you see the performances of Liverpool this season, at the weekend against Brighton, it is a great opportunity to beat them."

He added:

"Liverpool are struggling at the moment. The performance against Brighton didn't surprise me because they look like a different team this season. There have been warning signs all season."

Gallas highlighted the Reds' issues in defense, especially with Trent Alexander-Arnold's lapses this season. The Englishman has been heavily criticized for his poor performances this season, especially in defense.

Gallas said:

"They look weaker without Mane. At the back, they have been really, really poor. Alexander-Arnold is struggling. The problem with Liverpool is that almost every goal is coming from Alexander-Arnold’s side of the pitch. He is playing far too high."

He added:

"From an attacking perspective, we all know that he has great quality and he can deliver plenty of crosses and create chances for his teammates to score from, but when he has to defend he is not strong enough."

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan 🗣Ian Wright: What I saw of Liverpool [against Brighton ], this is the time to play them. So #Arsenal , with the belief, everyone is buzzing, no injuries at the moment, this is the type of game where, at home, they've got to go and beat Liverpool if... 🗣Ian Wright: What I saw of Liverpool [against Brighton ], this is the time to play them. So #Arsenal, with the belief, everyone is buzzing, no injuries at the moment, this is the type of game where, at home, they've got to go and beat Liverpool if... https://t.co/Zez5rtXroB

Both teams will be challenged in their respective UEFA tournaments before they face each other.

The Gunners will host Bodo/Glimt at the Emirates in the Europa League on October 6. The Reds, meanwhile, will host Rangers at Anfield on October 5 in the Champions League.

