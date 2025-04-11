"I’m not giving up on that tie" - Spain boss Luis De La Fuente believes Real Madrid could stage comeback against Arsenal in UCL clash

Spain manager Luis De La Fuente has thrown his weight behind Real Madrid to pull off an unlikely comeback against Arsenal in their UEFA Champions League clash. Los Blancos lost the first leg of the tie 3-0 in London and find themselves needing a miracle in the second leg at home to progress.

Real Madrid have been known to do the impossible in the UEFA Champions League, and De La Fuente believes Carlo Ancelotti's side will do it again this time. He was quoted by Diario Sport as saying that Los Blancos' performances at the Santiago Bernabeu over the years have given him confidence in their ability to turn the tie around.

“It’s still very open. We all know how Real Madrid can play at home, particularly in Europe, and I’m not giving up on that tie."

Mikel Arteta's side shocked the reigning champions on Tuesday at the Emirates Stadium, with Declan Rice scoring two free-kick goals in the second half. Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino added a third goal to put the Premier League side in a commanding position ahead of the second leg.

Real Madrid will aim to become only the fourth side to overcome a three-goal deficit from the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie when they host Arsenal. Los Blancos are looking to reach the semi-final of the competition for a fifth successive year, and to defend the title they won at Wembley last year.

Real Madrid star unlikely to return for Arsenal clash: Reports

Real Madrid ace Dani Ceballos is unlikely to make his return from injury in time to feature against former club Arsenal, as per reports. The Spanish midfielder returned to training earlier this week for Los Blancos, having missed the first leg of their quarterfinal tie in London.

AS reports that the midfielder, who spent two years on loan at the Emirates, is unlikely to recover fully in time for the second leg. He had hoped to feature against Alaves this weekend, but a decision has been reached by the club to avoid risking a recurrence of his injury.

Carlo Ancelotti's side will go into the game without a number of midfielders, including Eduardo Camavinga, who received a red card in the closing moments of the first leg, and Aurelien Tchouameni. They may turn to Arsenal-linked youngster Arda Guler to feature in midfield, with Luka Modric, Jude Bellingham, and Federico Valverde also available.

