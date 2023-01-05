"I'm glad Fernando Santos is on the street" - Ex-Portugal manager slammed for 'humiliating' Cristiano Ronaldo at 2022 FIFA World Cup 

A Portuguese politician has blasted former national team manager Fernando Santos and claimed he tried to insult Cristiano Ronaldo. He expressed his delight that the coach had been fired and is without a job.

Ronaldo had a FIFA World Cup to forget, as he scored just once in five matches. He started all three group-stage matches but was benched for the knockout games.

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Fernando Santos has left his position as Portugal's head coach following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. dlvr.it/SfR4wj Fernando Santos has left his position as Portugal's head coach following their quarter-final exit at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. dlvr.it/SfR4wj

Albuquerque has now taken shots at Santos and claimed that it was the right decision to fire the coach. He offered his support to Ronaldo and was quoted by the Record as saying:

"Even more mediocre is a coach who has the best player in the world and to humiliate him he puts him on the bench. I'm glad that coach was put on the street."

Fernando Santos defends decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo

Fernando Santos was adamant that his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo was the right one. The former Portugal boss claimed he had to think about the team and not about his relationship with the player but admitted it was one of the hardest decisions.

He said:

"I do not regret (leaving Ronaldo on the bench). It wouldn't change anything, in terms of the team I can't be thinking with my heart. I used the team that played really well against Switzerland and there was no reason to change it (against Morocco). The strategic decision that I had to make was one of the hardest, but I can't think with my heart, I have to think with my head. It's not that Ronaldo is nolonger a great player, that has nothing to do with it."

Speaking about Cristiano Ronaldo, Santos added:

"I have a very close relationship with him - I always have, I have known him since he was 19 years old. This relationship only develops, Ronaldo and I never interpret the human aspect of that of manager and player (in relation to) what we have to do during the match. I will always consider in my role that he is an important player to have in the team."

Cristiano Ronaldo has now joined Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and has no plans to retire from the national team.

Poll : 0 votes