"I'm glad he's finally happy" - Rio Ferdinand gives his take on Cristiano Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr and calls out media bias

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand has slammed the media for taking shots at Cristiano Ronaldo and the Saudi Pro League. He believes the Portuguese's move is similar to when multiple English legends headed to the MLS towards the end of their respective careers.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December last year after Manchester United terminated his contract after a mutual agreement. The Portuguese star had other offers on his table but he chose to move to the Middle East.

Speaking on his podcast, Ferdinand compared Ronaldo's Saudi Pro League move to David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard's switch to MLS at the end of their careers. He said:

"The media is shameful. When Rooney, Beckham, Lampard, and Gerrard went to America they said it was a great way to end their careers, to make a lot of money in a league that isn't as competitive as they deserved. This is all I have been reading in the media. But when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to do this, it became a shame and a disaster all because he went to Saudi Arabia..."

Ferdinand added that he was happy for Ronaldo and feels confident that he would elevate the level of the game in the Middle East. He continued:

"I'm glad he's finally happy. For any footballer, whatever his level, happiness and being content in the environment in which we play is one of the most important things. He hasn't been happy for a while so I'm glad he's about to find that happiness again, even if it's at an unexpected club. But what an adventure for him to go to Saudi Arabia, to discover a brand new league, a highly competitive league by the way in Asia."

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in a contract worth a whopping €200 million per season which runs until 2025.

Saudi Arabian sides in talks to sign more players after Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi Arabian sides are determined to sign top footballers this summer and are in talks with a host of players. Ruben Neves, Karim Benzema, Kalidou Koulibaly, and N'Golo Kante have already moved to the Middle East, with many more set to follow.

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Hakim Ziyech and Edouard Mendy are also close to joining Saudi Pro League clubs this summer. Marcelo Brozovic is also in talks with Al Nassr.

Roberto Firmino is also reportedly in talks with Al Ahli after ending his time at Liverpool. Al Hilal were also interested in Juventus manager Max Allegri but he has rejected the move.

