“I’m glad this happened” – Paul Ince insists Rangnick’s decision for Brentford game has now ‘set an example’ at Manchester United

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was named on the bench during the 3-1 triumph over Brentford in the Premier League last weekend. Former Red Devils midfielder Paul Ince believes benching the defender was a good move from Ralf Rangnick.

According to the Englishman, the tactician sent a vital message across that no-one is indispensable in the squad with that decision.

He remarked while speaking on United Stand:

"I’m glad this has happened because now Maguire has got competition. Now it’s not a foregone conclusion Maguire’s going to play."

Manchester United have practiced rotation over the last few weeks, with the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Marcus Rashford all spending some time on the bench. Paul Ince has revealed that he's glad there's finally competition in the squad.

"We’ve seen (Bruno) Fernandes put on the bench. We’ve seen Rashford put on the bench. These players were guaranteed to play week in, week out. Fred’s been on the bench too."

"I’m glad there’s this competition, not complacency that, ‘yeah, I’m going to play every week."

Paul Ince also added that the decision to bench Harry Maguire sets a good example for others in the team. As per the Englishman, no one is irreplaceable at Manchester United at the moment.

He explained:

"If you see your captain sitting on the bench and not in the team, that sets an example to the rest of the team – nobody is irreplaceable."

Harry Maguire was introduced as a substitute during the clash with Brentford on Wednesday, coming on for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 71st minute. The Englishman has made 21 appearances for the Red Devils so far this season, recording one goal to his name.

The defender has been criticized for his poor form in recent weeks

Manchester United's upcoming five games in sight

The Red Devils will take on West Ham in their next Premier League game at Old Trafford this weekend, before clashing with Middlesbrough in the FA Cup on February 4.

They'll then face Burnley, Southampton and Leeds United in their next three games in the English top flight. It remains to be seen how many victories they'll end up claiming from the encounters.

