“I’m glad he threw a good party” - Barcelona president Joan Laporta comments on Lamine Yamal hosting controversial birthday party

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered his views on Lamine Yamal's infamous birthday party. The Spanish wizkid recently turned 18 and threw a lavish party to celebrate the occasion.

However, the event was marred by controversies, especially with a complaint made by the Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias with Dwarfism about the involvement of dwarves. Yamal has faced criticism from multiple quarters for the episode as well.

However, speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Laporta hit back at the teenager's critics.

“It was a private party, and whatever Lamine does now, and he knows it, will always be in the spotlight and in the eye of the storm. For me, he threw an 18th birthday party, and what I regret is not having gone. It was an extraordinary party; they had a great time and were very elegant,” said Laporta.

He continued:

“The reason? They’re 18. They chose this one, and it’s kind of fun. He did it with his friends, with people from the entertainment world and the current world—YouTube stars, influencers, TikTokers, singers."

He concluded:

“In that sense, I’m glad he threw a good party. It was in the private sphere, then he came to train, and he trains like no other. And in that sense, I have nothing to blame him for. On the contrary, I want to congratulate him, and I’m glad they had fun at a birthday party.”

Lamine Yamal recently signed a new contract with Barcelona until 2031.

Lamine Yamal rose through the ranks at Barcelona and exploded into the scenes under former manager Xavi in the 2023-24 season. The teenager, however, took his game to a higher level following Hansi Flick's arrival at Camp Nou last summer.

The German manager tweaked Raphinha's position, shifting him to the left wing to help Yamal continue his rise with the Catalans. The move proved to be a masterstroke, with the trio of Raphina, Lewandowski, and Yamal powering the LaLiga giants to the league title.

Barcelona also won the Copa del Rey, and the Supercopa de Espana, defeating Real Madrid in both finals. Interestingly, the Catalans also completed a league double over their bitter rivals.

Central to Barcelona's rise was a marauding Lamine Yamal, who registered 18 goals and 25 assists from 55 games. The Catalans recently handed him their fabled No. 10 shirt, previously worn by Lionel Messi.

