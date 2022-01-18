"I'm going to be 37 soon" - Cristiano Ronaldo drops retirement hint after winning FIFA Special Award 

Cristiano Ronaldo delivered a heartfelt speech after picking up the FIFA Special Award at the Best FIFA Awards in Zurich, Switzerland. The Portuguese great was honored for becoming the highest-scoring men's footballer last year, having surpassed Iranian legend Ali Daei's tally of 109 goals last year. Ronaldo currently has 115 international goals to his name and is sure to add to his tally in the years ahead.

Speaking after receiving the trophy from FIFA president Gianni Infantino, the Manchester United attacker affirmed that he's not looking to retire from the beautiful game anytime soon.

"It's a dream. First of all, I want to say thanks to my teammates, especially the ones I played with for the national team during the last 20 years or so. The record [for most goals scored in international football] was 109, so I'm six ahead at the moment. This is a special award from FIFA, an organization I respect a lot. I'm really proud of this great achievement. It's great to be the highest goalscorer of all time."

"I still have a passion for the game. It's to entertain myself and I've played football since I was five or six years old. I feel joy when I train and my motivation is still there. I'm going to be 37 soon but I feel motivated. People ask me how many years I'm going to continue playing - I hope to play for four or five more years. Physically if you treat your body well, it will give you something back. I love the game and I want to continue."

Cristiano Ronaldo will look to inspire Portugal and Manchester United in 2022

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Despite being 36 years old, Ronaldo remains a key player for club and country. With Portugal in the 2022 World Cup playoffs, the onus will once again be on the legendary attacker to lead from the front and stand tall for his country later this year.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils have endured a disastrous 2021-22 Premier League campaign and currently find themselves seventh in the table, a staggering 24 points behind leaders Manchester City. Ronaldo has scored 14 times for his club this season, but the record English champions have been unable to produce the goods consistently.

With a handful of crucial games coming up in the first half of 2022, the legendary attacker will look to weave his magic in front of goal to realize his goals for Portugal as well as Manchester United.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian