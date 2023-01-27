"I'm not going to apologize" - Chris Sutton makes bold prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool FA Cup clash

Former Celtic forward Chris Sutton feels that Brighton & Hove Albion will win 4-3 against Liverpool’s clash in the FA Cup this weekend. The two sides will lock horns at the Falmer Stadium on Sunday (January 29) and Sutton expects the home team to come out on top with a narrow victory.

It goes without saying that Liverpool lost to Brighton 3-0 the last time the two clubs clashed in the Premier League earlier this month. The Reds have been quite disappointing this season, with their performances and results far from convincing.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Sutton explained that Jurgen Klopp's side are now a far cry from the team used to be and can't be trusted to get the job done. The Englishman said:

"I'm not going to apologize to Liverpool fans for saying this - but I just don't trust their team to deliver anymore. They don't have the same intensity in their play that they once did under Jurgen Klopp, and it is far too easy to get through their defense, as Brighton showed when they beat them 3-0 earlier this month."

Liverpool will once again look to Mohamed Salah to lead from the front when they meet Brighton on Sunday. The Egyptian is having a decent season on an individual level. He has already bagged 17 goals and six assists for the Reds so far.

Sutton, however, insists that even though the attacker could work his magic in front of goal once again, it won't be enough to paper the cracks. The former Celtic striker continued:

"Of course, Mohamed Salah can still do his stuff and score a brilliant goal but that's not enough to make up for all the problems behind him. Liverpool are a long way off the pace in the Premier League so I am sure Klopp would love a FA Cup run, but I don't see it happening."

"This might be an open game which, in the past would have suited the Reds. Now it plays into Brighton's hands and they look full of confidence at the moment. I can see there being a few goals but if the Seagulls win, is it really a shock? I don't think so."

Highlighting Liverpool's poor run of form since the turn of the year

Reds head coach - Jurgen Klopp

Many expected to see improvements from Liverpool after the turn of the year but have been left disappointed as their struggles have continued. The Reds suffered a 3-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League in their first game of 2023.

That was followed by a 2-2 draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers in their second match of the year. Klopp's men then recorded a 3-0 defeat to Brighton before finally earning a 1-0 victory over Wolves in their most recent fixture.

As it stands, the Merseysiders are ninth in the Premier League table with 29 points in 19 games. So far, they have recorded eight victories, five draws and six defeats in the English top flight.

