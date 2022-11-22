“I’m going to buy an island and stay there with a lot of women” – Brazil attacker says he wants to emulate Ronaldinho when he retires as he gears up for 2022 FIFA World Cup

Richarlison, who is hoping to represent Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, has revealed what he wishes to do after he hangs up his boots. The Tottenham Hotspur star jokingly stated that he wished to emulate Brazil great Ronaldinho and live on an island with a lot of women.

Richarlison has been included in Tite’s 26-man squad for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of the Selecao’s tournament opener against Group G rivals Serbia (24 November), Richarlison gave a candid interview, revealing his post-football plans. The striker claimed that he wanted to take inspiration from Ronaldinho’s pool photo and live such a life on an island.

Revealing his retirement plans, Richarlison joked (via Marca):

“I'm going to buy an island and stay there with a lot of women, like that photo of Ronaldinho.”

Although he seemingly made a joke, his statement has already caused a bit of controversy, thanks to the derogatory nature of the original picture.

Richarlison referred to Ronaldinho’s infamous swimming pool picture, in which the former Barcelona star posed with five women, wearing thongs and lying face down at his feet. Ronaldinho was slammed for the controversial photo and had to clear the air with a statement.

He had said:

“It was all a joke in response to a friend. He sent me a photo showing how much fun he was having in Rio de Janeiro and I replied with that image. Unfortunately, it then ended up on social media and as I am a public person, it generated a lot of controversy.”

Richarlison could struggle to displace Gabriel Jesus at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Arsenal ace Gabriel Jesus has been in excellent form since the start of the season, scoring five times and providing six assists in 14 Premier League appearances. Not only does Jesus bring goals to the table, but he also has the innate ability to create goalscoring opportunities for teammates.

Arsenal Buzz @ArsenalBuzzCom | Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in Brazil training today! | Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in Brazil training today! 🇧🇷| Neymar and Gabriel Jesus in Brazil training today! https://t.co/rVj7A1MqQs

Richarlison, on the other hand, is yet to find the back of the net in the Premier League, providing only three assists in 10 appearances. The Spurs striker can work as a target man for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup but does not offer the fluidity Jesus does.

Considering his team relies heavily on their link-up play, Tite might just prefer the versatile Jesus over the orthodox Richarlison at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Get USA vs Wales live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes