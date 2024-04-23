"I’m not going to get into this, it’s not worth it" - Thibaut Courtois on Barcelona's post-match complaints after loss to Real Madrid

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has reacted to Barcelona's complaints that Lamine Yamal's alleged valid goal was disallowed during the El Clasico on April 21.

The Blaugrana visited the Santiago Bernabeu to face their fierce rivals on Saturday in La Liga. In the 30th minute of the match, Yamal made a flick at the near post from a Raphinha delivery. There is much debate regarding whether the ball crossed the line after Andriy Lunin pushed it out.

It wasn't given as a goal and the decision has stirred the pot. It's worth noting that La Liga don't use goalline technology and rely solely on VAR. Courtois has now claimed that the ball definitely didn't cross the line, saying (via Madrid Xtra):

Trending

"I'm not going to get into this, it's not worth it. It's very easy to see [that the shot didn't go in] with technology."

Expand Tweet

Despite Courtois' comments, there's no conclusive footage of the incident and some angles suggest that the ball indeed went in.

Expand Tweet

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has already had his say on the matter. He has claimed that Azulgrana would go as far as asking for the match to be replayed.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, extended their lead atop the La Liga table to 11 points, thanks to the win against La Blaugrana at Santiago Bernabeu. Carlo Ancelotti's team have 81 points from 32 matches. Barca, meanwhile, are second with 70 points.

Cafu thinks Barcelona star Lamine Yamal was denied of a valid goal against Real Madrid

Barcelona's disallowed goal has become a hot topic of discussion. Brazil legend Cafu reckons that La Blaugrana were denied of a valid goal in the El Clasico.

The 2002 FIFA World Cup-winning captain claimed that Andriy Lunin took the ball from inside the goal after Yamal flicked it. Reflecting on the matter, Cafu said (via Barca Universal on X):

"For me Lamine Yamal's goal in El Clasico is valid. You can see perfectly that the goalkeeper takes out the ball from inside. It was a goal."

Expand Tweet

Considering the game was tied at 1-1 at that point, Barca could've gotten an invaluable lead if Yamal's goal was allowed. Real Madrid winning the game with an injury-time goal from Jude Bellingham has further left Blaugrana fans with a sour taste.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback