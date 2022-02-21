"I’m going to go for Sancho" - Gary Neville reveals why Manchester United star was his man of the match in win against Leeds United

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville believes Jadon Sancho was the man of the match during the Red Devils' 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday. The 21-year-old winger registered two assists in their dramatic win at Elland Road.

Neville was impressed by the number of chances that Sancho created against Leeds United. Speaking to Sky Sports following Manchester United's second consecutive Premier League win, the 47-year-old player-turned-pundit said:

“I’m going to go for Sancho. Two assists, quality [showed] in the end. His chipped pass in first half and reverse pass to Fred."

Ralf Rangnick's men were finally able to convert the ample chances they created on Sunday. Goals from Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes, Fred and Anthony Elanga were enough for the Manchester side to secure all three points.

The Red Devils did have a patchy period in the second half, during which their opponents scored two goals in two minutes to level the game at 2-2. However, they scored two more times to make a comeback and win.

Jadon Sancho was the star for the Old Trafford outfit. He created the most chances in the match (3) and was instrumental in leading the attacks.

The win at Elland Road keeps Manchester United in fourth place in the Premier League standings. The Red Devils have amassed 46 points from 26 matches so far this season. As things stand, they are just four points behind third-placed Chelsea. The Blues, however, have a game in hand over them.

Manchester United will now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League. They are set to face Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Round of 16 tie on 23rd February.

Jadon Sancho @Sanchooo10

We delivered together as a team.

Have a nice evening Reds. 🏼 A game we had to win.We delivered together as a team.Have a nice evening Reds. A game we had to win. We delivered together as a team. Have a nice evening Reds. 💪🏼🔴 https://t.co/KsAMxiM2iG

How has Jadon Sancho performed for Manchester United this season?

Jadon Sancho arrived at Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £73 million. He initially found it tough to get used to his new surroundings.

However, Sancho is beginning to show promise in a Manchester United shirt in recent fixtures under Ralf Rangnick. The Englishman has scored four goals and assisted twice for his new club across all competitions this season. He also scored against Southampton last week in their 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK ‍ Jadon Sancho is cooking for Man United Jadon Sancho is cooking for Man United 👨‍🍳 https://t.co/k1u6GjUE4d

It is worth mentioning that the two assists Sancho provided against Leeds United were his firsts for the Red Devils. The winger has found form at the right time as his side now prepare for the UEFA Champions League.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh