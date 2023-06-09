“I’m going to have Lionel Messi as a neighbour” – Juan Martin del Potro delighted with superstar sealing Inter Miami switch

Argentine Tennis star Juan Martin del Potro reacted to Lionel Messi's switch to MLS club Inter Miami.

The Argentine forward will be joining the Miami club upon the expiration of his Paris Saint-Germain contract at the end of this month.

Former World No. 3 Del Potro, meanwhile, is currently preparing to take part in the US Open later this year. The Argentine also has an apartment in Miami and is looking to have Messi as his neighbor.

Del Potro told journalist Chiche Almozny (via El Grafico):

"I'm going to have Lionel Messi as a neighbor. It's nice that he's going to play in Miami, but above all what he said: get out of focus a bit and prioritize the family."

He added:

"He comes from the World Cup, the Copa América, with many years of too much Pressure. A lot of emotional charge. Having won the World Cup already puts him in a position where he can enjoy himself. It's time for everyone to let him enjoy."

Inter Miami are currently at the bottom of the MLS table. Hence, Messi has his work cut out upon his arrival at the club.

The MLS side also recently parted ways with Phil Neville as the manager.

Lionel Messi denied that Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba will follow him to Inter Miami

Lionel Messi's move to Inter Miami left fans thinking about the Argentine's teammates at his new club. Reports percolated that the former Barcelona attacker will reunite with his ex-teammates Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets at the club.

Both Alba and Busquets will leave Barca as free agents in the summer. Messi, though, dismissed claims that he has an agreement with the Spanish duo about reuniting in Miami. He said (via SPORT):

"It is another of the things they said, that I was going with Busi and Jordi to Arabia, that we had everything arranged. Everyone looks for their future. I obviously was aware of them, what they were going to do, but, but never at any moment did we agree to go anywhere together."

Further speaking about his decision to switch to the MLS, Messi said:

"I made my decision for myself and I don't know what they are going to do. Mine was a bit thinking about everything that we talked about during this entire interview. And no, I have nothing set up with anyone."

After playing at Camp Nou and at Parc des Princes, Lionel Messi will now continue his remarkable footballing journey at the DRV PNK Stadium. He rejected offers from Al-Hilal and Barcelona to join Inter Miami.

