“I’m not going to be shooting myself in the foot, it’s crazy” - Mascherano provides update on Lionel Messi playing for Inter Miami against Charlotte

Inter Miami boss Javier Mascherano has expressed optimism about Lionel Messi’s availability for the MLS clash with Charlotte FC at the Chase Stadium on Sunday, March 9. Mascherano said there’s a chance that Messi will feature in the clash while also claiming that they are stronger when the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner plays.

Lionel Messi has enjoyed a bright start for Inter Miami this season, having made four goal contributions in three appearances. While he featured in Inter Miami’s league opener against New York City, he wasn’t available for their last two games.

The Argentine icon sat out their league match with Houston Dynamo on March 2 and the first leg on their CONCACAF Champions Cup round of 16 tie with Cavelier on March 6. The Herons will host Charlotte tomorrow for their third match of the 2025 regular MLS season, and there are concerns about Lionel Messi's availability for the clash.

Ahead of the match, Javier Mascherano stated that Lionel Messi’s fitness is improving but is unsure if he will make it to the matchday squad. Mascherano said (via ESPN):

"Leo is much better. We are optimistic that if everything goes well, there is a chance that he will be on the roster. We will see, but we still need to train. Obviously, I never guarantee anything when there is still training to be done."

He added:

"I'm the first one that wants Leo to play, because I know that if Leo plays we're stronger. I'm not going to be shooting myself in the foot, it's crazy. Now, there are situations that need to be addressed day by day, and I have to be sure that the player feels, not only in Leo's case, but any player feels 100%, otherwise I will not take unnecessary risk."

Javier Mascherano urges Inter Miami to step up in Lionel Messi’s absence

Speaking further, Javier Mascherano urged his team to "take a step forward" in Lionel Messi’s absence. Inter Miami are yet to lose a game this year and will hope to continue the streak even if they play without their talisman.

Mascherano acknowledged Messi’s importance to the team and urged other players to improve their performance and make up in his absence. He said:

"It's clear that for all the players, for the staff, for the club, it's important to understand that when Leo is not there, we all have to take a step forward because we have a very big loss. And that's how it is, we all have to take a step forward. Now, clearly, you give me a choice. I want to have him in all the matches because obviously we are much stronger with him," Mascherano said.

Inter Miami are currently in the third position on the Eastern Conference table with four points after two games.

