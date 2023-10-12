"I'm not going to sit here all my life and play once a month" - Manchester United superstar sends defiant message to Erik ten Hag

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has claimed that he will start looking for options if his game time does not improve. He wants to play regularly and is clearly not happy sitting on the bench.

Speaking to The Sun, Maguire claimed that he will hold talks with Erik ten Hag to see if things will change at Old Trafford. He wants to focus on the upcoming England matches but will fight for his spot once he gets back to Manchester United. He said:

"I am not going to sit here all my life and play once a month. If it carries on I am sure myself and the club will sit down and have a chat about things. But at the moment I am focused on two big games for England. And then I am fully focused on fighting to try and win back my place at Manchester United and trying to help the team climb up the league to where we should be."

He added:

"It's not my decision to whether I start the next game or not. I'm unsure on that. I'm sure in a couple of weeks I'll go back and find out. If you look back on my last 15-20 starts for club and country, I would be happy to sit here and say I'm really happy with my performances. My record under this manager speaks for itself. I haven't started as many games as I like, but my win percentage when I've played is ridiculously high."

Maguire has started nine matches for Manchester United in the Premier League under Ten Hag and won seven of those games.

Harry Maguire was stripped of the Manchester United captaincy by Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag made a big decision ahead of the 2023/24 season, stripping Harry Maguire of the captaincy. He handed the armband to Bruno Fernandes as he wanted someone who would be a regular on the pitch to lead the side.

The Dutch manager has not been a big fan of Maguire and has rarely used the Englishman in defense. He used Luke Shaw as the center-back over the former Leicester City star when others were unavailable.

West Ham United were keen on signing Maguire this summer but failed to agree on a deal with the Red Devils.