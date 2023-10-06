"I’m going for both teams to score" - Robbie Savage makes prediction for Brighton vs Liverpool

Former Premier League midfielder Robbie Savage has predicted Liverpool to defeat Brighton & Hove Albion in their Premier League clash at the Amex on Sunday, October 8.

Jurgen Klopp's side have made a dominant start to their 2023-24 Premier League campaign, losing just one game. They are fourth in the standings with 16 points, having played seven games, and are just two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds will head to the Amex full of confidence. They secured an important 2-0 win against Union Saint-Gilloise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday despite resting most of their starting XI.

The Merseysiders face an impressive Brighton side that are currently sixth in the league with 15 points. The Seagulls have notably failed to win any of their last three games across all competitions, including losing 6-1 to Aston Villa on September 30.

Providing his prediction for the game, Savage wrote (via TEAMtalk):

"Obviously Brighton got hammered 6-1 last weekend against Aston Villa, tough game against Marseille coming back so well to draw 2-2. Liverpool were quite comfortable in their win."

"I think Brighton played a quite strong team against Marseille and I think Liverpool will go, in this game, very very strong. I think Liverpool have better strength in depth than Brighton."

He added:

"I think Liverpool, for me, will be Man City’s biggest title contenders along with Arsenal. Even though Brighton are doing unbelievably well, I’m going for both teams to score in a Liverpool win."

Savage's Prediction: 1-2

What happened the last time Brighton hosted Liverpool in the Premier League?

Brighton host The Reds at the Amex on Sunday in the Premier League but let's take a look at what happened in this exact same fixture last season on January 14.

The Seagulls ran riot against the Reds, winning 3-0. Solly March scored a quickfire brace in the 47th and 53rd minute before Danny Welbeck netted their third in the 81st minute. De Zerbi's team were deserved victors, dominating the ball with 61% possession, and landing nine shots on target compared to the Merseysiders' two.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. went on to lose against Brighton 2-1 just a few weeks later in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The Reds had a season to forget as they finished fifth in the table and failed to win any silverware.

The Merseysiders will be aiming to put things right this weekend and prove that they have progressed as a unit since that defeat.