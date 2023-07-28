“I’m not going to tell you where it was, you’d die” – When Colombian model claimed ‘sensual’ Cristiano Ronaldo kissed her during romantic night 

Columbian model Nataly Rincon once revealed she kissed Cristiano Ronaldo during a romantic night out over Christmas back in 2016.

This reportedly occurred before the five-time Ballon d'Or winner met and started dating his current partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Nataly Rincon is a Colombian model and social media influencer with a notable presence on Instagram. She currently boasts over 148,000 followers and reportedly runs a foundation that aids underprivileged children.

Rincon was pictured with Cristiano Ronaldo during the Portuguese's Christmas break in Miami back in 2015. She later divulged to Columbian TV program La Red that the Real Madrid legend had invited her to a Christmas Eve dinner after meeting her at a restaurant three days prior.

She said (via Daily Mirror):

“I was in a restaurant and Cristiano was on the table next to me. We looked at each other and began flirting. Then someone came up to my table and said he wanted to get to know me.”

According to Rincon, Cristiano Ronaldo's entourage checked out her background and social media sites before meeting him again for dinner on Christmas Eve. They enjoyed a romantic meal and drank at the Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge.

She added:

“He’s very flirtatious. The other women in the restaurant had been drinking and wanted to get their claws into him so I said I wanted to leave.I’m not going to say if I went back to his hotel or not but we left around 2.30am.”

“There was alcohol, I was happy. He stood in front of me and said, ‘Look at how I dance’ and he danced in a really sensual, sexy way. It was great. Around midnight we gave each other a kiss. I’m not going to tell you where it was, you’d die. I’ll leave that to everyone’s imagination.”

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to meet Georgina Rodriguez at a Gucci store in Madrid later in 2016. They have been dating since then and currently live in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia along with their five children.

Odion Ighalo claims Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr for the money

Former Manchester United star Odion Ighalo recently claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo only moved to the Saudi Pro League for the money, rather than his passion for the game.

The 38-year-old joined Al-Nassr on a two-and-a-half-year contract in January and is reportedly earning an astonishing $200 million per year. He joined the Saudi Pro League after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated back in November.

Ighalo, who has played for the likes of Al-Shadab and Al-Hilal since leaving Old Trafford, gave his thoughts on the situation. He spoke with OmaSportsTV (via Somos Invictos):

"I've played for passion all my life, now it's for money. I'm not one of those players who come and say: 'I play for passion'. Brother, it's money. At the end of the day, it's money."

He added:

"Is Ronaldo still playing out of passion? Ronaldo has earned 100 times more than I have in my entire life and yet he went to Saudi Arabia. Did he do that out of passion? It's for money, bro."

Cristiano Ronaldo had a stellar start to his Al-Nassr career last season, scoring 14 goals and providing two assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.