"I'm going to throw up", "Can't take this torture anymore" - Real Madrid fans lose their minds as attacker starts UCL clash against Celtic

Real Madrid fans have expressed their displeasure with the club's decision to start Marco Asensio in their UEFA Champions League (UCL) clash against Celtic.

Los Blancos will host the Scottish outfit at the Santiago Bernabeu in their final Champions League group-stage clash on Wednesday (November 2). Carlo Ancelotti's side are looking to win their group, having picked up 10 points from five matches so far.

They simply need to equal RB Leipzig's result from the other Group A clash involving the Bundesliga side, who have nine points, and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Given the relative weight the fixture carries, Real Madrid named a reasonably strong side. One of the surprise inclusions was Asensio, with 2022 Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema settling for a spot on the bench.

The move to start the Spaniard clearly hasn't gone down well with fans of Los Blancos. Many vented their frustration on Twitter, with one fan tweeting:

"Asensio again. I am going to throw up"

Another wrote (translated from Spanish):

"Again asensio I can't take this torture anymore"

Here are some more reactions to the news:

Vignesh @ViniciusJrERA @theMadridZone Not impressed. Not watching anyway. Better not lose @theMadridZone Not impressed. Not watching anyway. Better not lose

Ⱥ....🇲🇽 @MrARMCF Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra REAL MADRID XI VS CELTIC:



Courtois;



Carvajal Militao Alaba Mendy;



Valverde Kroos Modrić;



Asensio Rodrygo Vinicius. REAL MADRID XI VS CELTIC:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Alaba Mendy;Valverde Kroos Modrić;Asensio Rodrygo Vinicius. 🚨🚨 REAL MADRID XI VS CELTIC:Courtois;Carvajal Militao Alaba Mendy;Valverde Kroos Modrić;Asensio Rodrygo Vinicius. Asensio y no Camavinga, odio al viejo mascachicles. twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta… Asensio y no Camavinga, odio al viejo mascachicles. twitter.com/MadridXtra/sta…

Asensio was notably linked with a move away on multiple occasions this summer, but remained at the club. He has had to do with a bit-part role so far this season, playing just 246 minutes in 13 matches across all competitions. In those games, the winger has recorded two goals and two assists.

Real Madrid XI for UCL clash against Celtic: Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric; Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo Goes, Marco Asensio.

What happened in the reverse fixture between Real Madrid and Celtic?

Real Madrid and Celtic have already met in this season's UEFA Champions League, clashing horns on Matchday 1 of the group stages.

The Scottish side, backed by their home crowd at Celtic Park, took the game to Los Blancos. They stayed on level terms with the reigning UCL champions for much of the game, but were eventually undone by the Spanish giants' quality.

Vinicius Jr. set the ball rolling for the visitors in the 56th minute, slotting home after a slaloming forward run and superb cross from Fede Valverde. Luka Modric added a second just four minutes later with a powerful shot after being set up by Eden Hazard.

Hazard himself got on the scoresheet in the 77th minute, tapping home from Dani Carvajal's excellent delivery. The Belgian's goal was the final nail in the coffin as Real Madrid emerged 3-0 winners on the night.

