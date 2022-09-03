“I’m gonna c*m”, “We are cooking baby” – Liverpool fans thrilled with 2 players being named in line-up for Everton game

Liverpool fans online expressed their delight after learning that both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho will start in midfield against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday (September 3). The pair have replaced Jordan Henderson and James Milner in the starting XI.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has named an exciting team, which also includes Darwin Nunez, who has returned from his three-match suspension. New deadline day signing Arthur Melo finds a place on the bench alongside forward Diogo Jota. The Portuguese international is back from his hamstring injury.

Liverpool's starting XI for their game against Everton can be seen below:

However, none of those additions are more exciting than getting to see two youngsters in Elliott and Carvalho play together in midfield. The pair are both former Fulham prodigies and are destined to have a great future at Anfield.

Liverpool fans on Twitter are excited to see the pair play together from the very start for the first time this season. The fans are happy to see some energy in midfield.

Both Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott have made great starts to the 2022-23 season for the Reds. Elliott has received more minutes in the first-team this season compared to Carvalho. The Englishman has played in all five games this season and even scored a goal against Bournemouth in their 9-0 victory.

Fabio Carvalho, on the other hand, has already scored twice for the side he joined from Fulham in the recently-concluded summer transfer window. The Portuguese U-21 international also netted against Bournemouth.

However, both Carvalho and Elliott had their best showings against Newcastle United on August 31. Elliott bossed the midfield during the game and was named Player of the Match while Carvalho scored a 98th-minute winner to secure a 2-1 victory for Liverpool.

Liverpool are in search of their third consecutive Premier League win

Liverpool will be looking to extend their winning run in the Premier League to three games at the expense of Everton in the Merseyside derby. The Reds have not had the best of starts to their league campaign and have failed to win any of their first three games.

Since then, the Anfield outfit have won against Bournemouth and Newcastle United, with the two aforementioned youngsters playing a vital part in their resurgence in form.

The Reds cannot afford to drop any more points this early in the season. As things stand, they are sixth in the standings after picking up eight points from their first five games. They are currently seven points behind league leaders Arsenal.

