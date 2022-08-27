“I’m not gonna watch this match honestly”, “Klopp what are you doing” – Liverpool fans furious with one player not being named in line-up for game against Bournemouth

Liverpool fans online were disappointed with the exclusion of Fabio Carvalho from the starting XI for their Premier League game against Bournemouth on August 27.

Instead of Fabio Carvalho, Jurgen Klopp has named a midfield three comprising of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, and Harvey Elliott. The only change made by Klopp from their defeat to Manchester United last weekend was to start Fabinho in place of James Milner.

Liverpool's starting XI can be seen below:

Carvalho made a second-half substitute appearance at Old Trafford during the Reds' defeat last time around, coming on for Milner.

The former Fulham prodigy had a great showing and looked lively in attack. Carvalho's shot rebounded off goalkeeper David de Gea for Mohamed Salah to head it home for the Reds' solitary goal in the 2-1 defeat.

Following his great cameo against United, many Reds supporters on Twitter expected the Portuguese to start against Bournemouth. However, their wish hasn't been granted by manager Klopp.

A few fans have questioned the German tactician about the team he has decided to go with against the Cherries. Here are a few tweets from that regard:

Sach @sachhjay @LFC @afcbournemouth Nah man I’m actually vexed, he comes on against United and puts in a hell of a shift only to be dropped. Klopp what are you doing @LFC @afcbournemouth Nah man I’m actually vexed, he comes on against United and puts in a hell of a shift only to be dropped. Klopp what are you doing

sil🍂 @robinspride @LFC @afcbournemouth what does carvalho have to do to start man @LFC @afcbournemouth what does carvalho have to do to start man

Carvalho is one of three new summer signings made by the Reds in the ongoing transfer window. The other two are right-back Calvin Ramsay and forward Darwin Nunez.

Nunez continues to serve his three-match ban in the Premier League after picking up a red card against Crystal Palace. Roberto Firmino, therefore, kept his place in attack alongside Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah against Bournemouth.

Liverpool desperately need a win to kickstart their 2022-23 season

Liverpool finishing second in the Premier League and winning two cups last season currently feels like a distant memory.

The Reds have been poor in their opening three games of the new season and currently find themselves winless in the league.

As things stand, Jurgen Klopp's side have picked up just two points from their opening three outings. They drew against Fulham and Crystal Palace before suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

The Reds need to kickstart their Premier League campaign before they get involved in other tournaments. Liverpool have learned that their Champions League group comprises of Ajax, Napoli and Rangers.

They have also been drawn to face League One side Derby County in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

