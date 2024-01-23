“I’m good at pressing people and retrieving the ball” - Liverpool target insists his style ‘could be useful in any league’ 

Genoa defensive midfielder Morten Frendrup believes his style of play would be useful in any league, amid recent links to Liverpool.

The 22-year-old made a name for himself at Brondby, helping them win the Danish Superliga in the 2021-22 campaign. Frendrup penned a four-and-a-half-year deal with Serie A outfit Genoa in January 2022 for a reported transfer fee of €3.5 million.

The Dane has impressed this season, providing five assists in 23 appearances across all competitions to date. Frendrup has also won more tackles than any other footballer in Serie A with 40. Moreover, he's the joint-top midfielder for duels won (133), fifth in recoveries (130), and joint-sixth for interceptions made (27).

Speaking to GOAL about his playing style, Frendrup said:

"I think my style of play could be useful in any league. I guess I'm good at pressing people and retrieving the ball but I want to develop my game to become more decisive offensively."

Genoa manager Alberto Gilardino backed the player, stating that Frendrup could excel offensively as well, saying:

"Morten is a player who can play anywhere. He has dynamism, he has great speed in his first few steps, he is a ball-winner and a game-changer. He's just a very reliable player."

As per the Liverpool ECHO, the Reds are monitoring Frendrup's progress but are unlikely to make a move in the January transfer window. Jurgen Klopp and Co. are reportedly in the market for a specialist No. 6. Wataru Endo and Alexis Mac Allister have played the role well this season, due to Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic's injuries.

"Really impressive" - Ian Wright hails Liverpool midfielder after Bournemouth win

Arsenal icon Ian Wright has waxed lyrical about Alexis Mac Allister after the latter impressed during Liverpool's 4-0 win against Bournemouth.

The Reds cruised to a dominant victory in their Premier League clash against the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, January 21. Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota each netted a brilliant brace to extend their lead at the top of the league to 48 points, five points above second-placed Manchester City.

Mac Allister arguably had his best match in a Liverpool shirt, dictating the clash from midfield. Wright praised the Argentine, saying (via Rousing the Kop):

“Really impressive, really impressive the way he can play and we’ve seen that he’s got goals in his game. I feel that once he can play continually in that role where he can get space, everybody wants space and the good players when they’ve got space they’ll make sure that they’ll hurt you with it."

He added:

“I still feel like he’s still finding his way from Brighton at Liverpool. We’ve not seen that World Cup form but you can see when he’s got time on it he does get that ball in there, he’s so creative.”

Mac Allister created four big chances during the match and completed 63 out of his 72 attempted passes with an accuracy of 88 percent. In addition, he made 15 recoveries, three interceptions, and won 14 duels.