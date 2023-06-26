“I’m very grateful that you always said yes to me" - Juan Roman Riquelme thanks Lionel Messi for taking part in his farewell game

Argentine great Juan Roman Riquelme has thanked Lionel Messi for playing in his farewell game. Riquelme had his testimonial at La Bombonera on Sunday night when a Boca Juniors XI took on an Argentine XI.

Messi has been a huge fan of Riquelme and also considers the former Barcelona midfielder as a role model. The new Inter Miami star also brought out the Riquelme celebration at the FIFA World Cup after scoring against the Netherlands.

Speaking on Sunday after the match, Riquelme took a minute to thank Messi for accepting the invitation and apologized to his family as they had to wait a few more days before starting their vacation. He said:

"Messi and Maradona are the two greatest players I've seen in my whole life. It's wonderful to have him here. I apologize to your family Leo that you had vacations and stayed a couple more days, I'm very grateful that you always said yes to me and for all the bosteros I am lucky to have you here, it is unforgettable, I hope you had a great time. I love you very much."

Lionel Messi will join his new side Inter Miami after returning from his vacation.

Lionel Messi saw Riquelme as his idol

Josep Maria Minguella, the agent that brought Lionel Messi to Barcelona, has revealed that the Argentine saw Riquelme as his idol. He revealed that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was shy to meet the legendary footballer at a barbecue party.

He recalled the incident and was quoted by SPORT:

"Sometimes he would come to my home when we had a barbecue. I remember one of those barbecues. Riquelme, Fábio Rochemback, Thiago Motta, and some other players were all there. We did it in the late afternoon. I could see Messi sitting at the back of a table. From there he looked beneath that famous hair at Riquelme. Messi looked at Riquelme as if he were Jesus Christ."

He added:

"For Messi, Riquelme was the' 10', left-footed, played in the first-team of Barca and was his great idol. But he only looked at him because Leo was very quiet and it was difficult for him to converse with his idol."

Riquleme's time at Barcelona was shortlived as he was forced to play out of position, which saw him leave the club within a year. Louis van Gaal was the manager at that time and some Argentine fans have been voicing their dislike for the Dutchman since.

Lionel Messi took his shot at the former Manchester United manager by doing Riquelme's iconic Topo Gigio celebration at the FIFA World Cup against the Netherlands.

