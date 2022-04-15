“I’m grateful for the compliments” – 21-year-old midfielder reacts to rumors linking him with Manchester United

River Plate’s Enzo Fernandez recently spoke about the transfer rumors linking him to Manchester United.

Enzo Fernandez has broken into the first team at River Plate this season. In 15 starts, the 21-year old has two goals and three assists. The versatile midfielder is capable of playing across positions in the middle and will only improve in the coming time. His performances have led to transfer interest from multiple big teams.

This includes the likes of United, Real Madrid, and Manchester City.

Speaking to TyC Sports, Enzo Fernandez said that he is focussed on improving, and is happy about the compliments he has received:

“Calmly, humbly, with a low profile. I try to work day by day to keep improving and growing.”

He added:

“Luckily I’m finding regularity, continuity and my teammates and the coaching staff help me a lot. I handle it well. I’m grateful for the compliments, I read a lot of the messages they send and I’m happy. I will continue on this path.”

Manchester United expected to sign young, hungry players under Erik Ten Hag

It is no secret that Manchester United will start off a hugely transformative journey with Erik Ten Hag’s signing.

Ever since Sir Alex Ferguson left, the transfer policy has been flawed. A number of world-class players were signed, who ultimately never played their best football for the Red Devils.

The club had a tradition of taking in young players and developing them into world-beaters. Combining this tradition with a great academy meant United always had top-notch young players available to count on.

Now, the squad is full of stars who do not have the work-rate or the drive to desperately want their team to win each time they take to the pitch.

Manchester United fans have grown disillusioned and only time will tell whether Ten Hag’s appointment will be complemented by real administrative change.

A number of players can be expected to stay back, and might even end up forming the backbone of the new team. The team might suddenly start looking very different when world-class stars are combined with players who have a good work ethic.

