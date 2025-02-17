"I'm not this guy to think to score goals, score goals" – Karim Benzema on battle with Cristiano Ronaldo for SPL Golden Boot

Al-Ittihad superstar Karim Benzema has asserted that he is not particularly concerned about potentially winning the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot award over Al-Nassr attacker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Benzema, 37, recently netted a goal in his side's 4-1 Saudi Pro League away win at Al-Wehda. The Frenchman's recent strike has left him just one effort adrift of Ronaldo, who has scored 16 times in 19 league games.

After netting his 15th goal in his 17th Saudi Pro League appearance this season, Benzema was asked about the ongoing tussle for the Golden Boot award. The ex-Real Madrid striker replied (h/t GOAL):

"I want to say something... me, I'm not this guy to think to score goals, score goals. It's good to be there with Cristiano but, for me, the more important [thing], it's to win the game. So, if I can score more goals for my team, I'm happy."

Asked if he preferred scoring or assisting goals, Benzema responded:

"I enjoy football to make goals, to make assist, to help my team. Because the team is more important for me. So, I'm happy."

Benzema is next expected to be in action for Al-Ittihad in their Saudi Pro League home match against reigning champions Al-Hilal. His team are currently atop the league table, four points ahead of Al-Hilal now.

Darren Bent says 32-year-old winger is bigger Premier League great than Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has suggested Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has a better Premier League legacy than Cristiano Ronaldo. He recently told talkSPORT:

"I think he's one of the greatest in Premier League history. He has to be. His numbers speak for themselves. Obviously he's not at the top of my list because Thierry Henry is the top of my list."

Bent, who also represented Aston Villa and Fulham as a player, added:

"But if I'm building an all-time Premier League team – on that right-hand side, there's no debate. Even if you want to throw Ronaldo in on the right, in Premier League terms, I think that Salah is better. If you're talking about a career then obviously Ronaldo is one of the greatest ever, but in the Premier League, it's Salah."

Salah, 32, is currently considered one of the best players in the world due to his great exploits for Liverpool. He has scored 180 goals and laid out 83 assists in 288 Premier League matches, winning the title once.

On the other hand, the Portuguese registered 103 goals and 39 assists in 236 Premier League games for Manchester United, lifting the title thrice.

