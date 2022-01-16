“I’m not happy at all” - Bruno Fernandes says Manchester United’s performance was ‘better than the result’

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes feels his side deserved a better result after their performance against Aston Villa. The Red Devils drew 2-2 at Villa Park in an entertaining Premier League encounter last night (15 January).

Fernandes scored either side of half-time to give his side a commanding two-goal lead. However, new signing Philippe Coutinho and youngster Jacob Ramsey led the Villans' fightback. Coutinho played a part in Ramsey's goal to halve the deficit before getting on the end of the Englishman's cross to score his side's equalizer.

Speaking after the game, Fernandes lamented Manchester United's inability to kill the game off with a third goal. He said (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I think we get a perfect result to be in the perfect position to score even more goals. Get the third goal and finish the game. But in the end we did not get the counterattack or last pass. They had the quality to score, they did and we draw. I don’t feel it, don’t feel it at all."

The Portuguese playmaker added:

"We get our chances and still could score again. The shot was not good, the pass was not good. The run or whatever was not working. They started to get more passes between the line and out wide."

Fernandes did have praise for his side's performance and believes they were unlucky not to get a result.

"I think the performance was better than the result for sure. Probably more controlled. We controlled the game better than before. We deserve more. But, the game isn't about deserving, it’s about points. Unlucky for us. Still a lot to improve on even if the performance was good. I’m not happy at all."

"I prefer to win" - Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes not content with his brace vs Aston Villa

Fernandes was arguably Manchester United's best player on the night and was a constant threat to Aston Villa. His first goal was fortuitous as Emiliano Martinez dropped a regulation save into his net but the second was well-taken from close range.

However, the 27-year-old wasn't content with his brace, adding that he'd trade those goals for a Red Devils win. Fernandes said:

"Everyone is happy to score goals but I prefer to win. I prefer to take away my goals and we win. Today my two goals don't mean anything, because we go one point and we wanted three."

The result meant Manchester United remain seventh in the Premier League. They could've gone one place further with a win, but have only fallen further behind in the race for a top-four finish.

Manchester United are just one point ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers in eighth and five points adrift of the final UEFA Champions League spot.

Edited by Ashwin