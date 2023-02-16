"I'm very happy to have him back" - Manchester United's Luke Shaw thankful to have 'important' player back ahead of Barcelona game

Versatile Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has revealed that he is grateful to have Casemiro back in the squad to face Barcelona in the Europa League. The left-back attended the pre-match press conference alongside manager Erik ten Hag and opened up on how much they have missed the Brazilian midfielder.

Casemiro has missed United's last two Premier League games due to a red card he received during their clash against Crystal Palace.

Speaking to the press about Casemiro's importance, Luke Shaw said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think it's obvious to see how important he (Casemiro) is to the team. For us as defenders, it gives us a feeling of security. He loves to win the ball back and tackle. We joke he likes to give the ball away so he can win it back. I'm very happy to have him back tomorrow night because he's been a big miss for us."

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona Random clip from a time we faced Manchester United Random clip from a time we faced Manchester United https://t.co/P8xwnjUvGJ

Initially, it seemed that the three-match ban for violent conduct imposed on Casemiro would be a major blow for the team. However, Manchester United have earned four points from two difficult matches against Leeds, and the Brazilian is well-rested for their important fixture against Barcelona.

GOAL @goal These players will miss Manchester United's game against Barcelona These players will miss Manchester United's game against Barcelona 😳 https://t.co/8nrdphTsnP

No one in the United squad has more experience when it comes to facing Barcelona than Casemiro, who has won nine of his 19 encounters against the Blaugrana. His main job will be to deal with Barca's midfielders Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Gavi when they try to take advantage of the gaps between United's defense and midfield.

In-form Barcelona set to take on Manchester United for a place in the Europa League Round of 16

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

Barcelona are currently one of the most in-form teams in Europe; they have won eight consecutive games in all competitions. Their last defeat was against Bayern Munich in October, and since then, they have been unstoppable.

Barca have been underwhelming in European competitions since Xavi took over as manager, but he will be determined to turn things around. They will face a considerable challenge in their attempt to defeat United over two legs, but their current winning streak will provide them with the necessary confidence.

Manchester United will certainly require an impressive game plan to triumph over Xavi's side at the Camp Nou.

Poll : 0 votes