"I'm happy that I've come to a team like that" – New Arsenal signing Jakub Kiwior explains why he's 'ecstatic' to join Gunners

Arsenal winter signing Jakub Kiwior has opened up on his transfer to the Premier League outfit, heaping praise on the club in the process.

Kiwior, 22, has become Arsenal's second January arrival after Leandro Trossard's £27 million signing from Brighton & Hove Albion earlier last week. Since securing a move from Spezia in a deal worth up to £21 million, the nine-cap Poland international has signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at the Emirates Stadium with the option of an additional year.

Upon joining Arsenal, Kiwior expressed his delight. He told club media:

"When I saw my name on an Arsenal shirt for the first time, I just laughed! I was so happy to see my name on the shirt of such a huge club. For me, it's an incredibly happy moment and the pinnacle to play for such a big club."

Labeling the Premier League as the best league, Kiwior continued:

"I've always dreamt of playing in the Premier League. I knew it wouldn't be easy, and if I got the chance, then I knew I'd have to make the most of it because it was one of my biggest dreams. For me, it's the best league. I'm thrilled to be here. It's huge for me that Arsenal were interested and that I'm able to be here."

Explaining his reason for joining the Gunners, Kiwior added:

"I'm aware that they are a massive club in a top league, so I didn't really have to think about much else. I was just ecstatic and really wanted to come. I love passing the ball. I like teams that move the ball and try to create chances that way. So, I'm happy that I've come to a team like that."

Kiwior, who started 17 Serie A games for Spezia this campaign, is likely to provide competition to left-footed center-back Gabriel Magalhaes.

The former Zilina man is set to don the number 15 jersey for the club.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta shares his two cents on new January signing Jakub Kiwior

Speaking to club media, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta shared his thoughts on Jakub Kiwior's arrival from Spezia. Welcoming him, he elaborated:

"It's great that Jakub is joining us. He's a young versatile defender who has shown huge potential and qualities with Spezia in Serie A, and also at international level with Poland. He is a player who will give us strength and quality to our defensive unit. We welcome Jakub and his family and look forward to working with him."

Kiwior is likely to make his debut for his new club against Manchester City in their FA Cup fourth-round away clash on Friday (January 27).

