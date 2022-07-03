“I’m so happy I was wrong” – Former Liverpool star hails Salah contract extension as "best signing" of the summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has hailed Mohamed Salah's contract extension with the Reds, claiming it to be the "best signing" of the summer.

Salah, 30, has been locked in contract talks with Liverpool for the better part of a year, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

There had been plenty of speculation regarding the Egyptian star's future at Anfield. But the former AS Roma star put pen to paper on a new deal on Friday (July 1), keeping him on Merseyside until 2025.

Enrique was thrilled with the announcement, having believed that the extension wouldn't come to fruition.

He posted a picture of Salah and tweeted::

"Salah sign a new contract until 2025! The best signing this summer to be honest with you I didn't believe it was going to happen and I'm so happy I was wrong."

Salah has been pivotal behind the Reds' recent success under Jurgen Klopp, helping the club win a Premier League title and a Champions League trophy, amongst other honors.

He won the Premier League Golden Boot last season alongside Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min (23 goals each).

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah was prepared to join Chelsea before signing new deal

Salah could have made a return to Chelsea

According to The Sun, Salah could have re-joined Chelsea before signing a contract extension with Liverpool.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly reportedly lined up the Egyptian as a marquee signing for the Blues.

The move never came to fruition, with the 30-year-old instead opting to stay at Anfield.

Salah joined Chelsea from FC Basel for around £11 million back in 2014, but failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge.

He made just 19 appearances across competitions for Chelsea, registering two goals and four assists.

Salah then joined Fiorentina on loan in the second half of the 2014-15 campaign. Roma then signed him on a season-long loan deal next summer before making the move permanent in 2016.

He ultimately moved to Liverpool from Roma for £37.8 million in 2017, marking the beginning of a new chapter on Merseyside.

