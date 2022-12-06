"I'm not happy with it" - Roy Keane slams Brazil for 'disrepecting' South Korea after what happened in 4-1 thrashing

Prominent pundit and Manchester United legend Roy Keane slammed Brazil for their antics during their 4-1 win over South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Selecao routed the Asian side in the first half of the Round of 16 clash on Monday (December 5). Vinicius Jr. opened the floodgates in the seventh minute of the match, calmly slotting home from inside the penalty area. The goal was followed by a dancing celebration from the team.

The same followed when Neymar Jr. left South Korean custodian Kim Seung-gyo bamboozled from the penalty spot.

Richarlison then finished off a spectacular team move, having started it, to net his team's third of the contest. The celebration was once again a well-choreographed dance move and Tite's men seemed to be enjoying themselves on the grand stage.

Lucas Paqueta's fourth in the 36th minute only added to the Asian country's misery. To rub salt in the South Korean wounds, Neymar and co. once again celebrated by dancing.

While fans may have enjoyed the celebrations, Roy Keane found the act disrespectful. The legendary Manchester United captain believes Brazil went a step too far by celebrating every goal by dancing.

Keane said (via the Mirror):

"I don't like this. I think it's disrespecting the opposition. It's four [goals] and they're doing it every time. I'm not happy with it, I don't think it's very good at all."

#FIFAWorldCup Roy Keane on Brazil's dancing celebrations: "I don't like this. I think it's disrespecting the opposition. It's four [goals] and they're doing it every time. I'm not happy with it, I don't think it's very good at all." Roy Keane on Brazil's dancing celebrations: "I don't like this. I think it's disrespecting the opposition. It's four [goals] and they're doing it every time. I'm not happy with it, I don't think it's very good at all."#FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/M7junuLYSx

Brazil have always been about free expression, especially in stages as big as the FIFA World Cup. The entertaining football they put out on the pitch is a result of that mentality and so are their celebrations.

South Korea were no match for Tite's side, who are favorites to win it all in Qatar. Despite that, Son Heung-min and Co. fought with blood and sweat to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. Paik Seung-ho even scored one of the goals of the tournament from outside the box in the 76th minute against Brazil.

However, it was nothing more than a consolation as they became the second Asian side to exit the FIFA World Cup on Monday. Earlier in the day, Japan were beaten by Croatia on penalties in their Round of 16 clash.

What next for Brazil after their FIFA World Cup win against South Korea?

The game against South Korea is now in the past. Brazil will now have to focus on their next test, a quarter-final clash against 2018 FIFA World Cup runners-up Croatia on December 9.

On paper, Brazil are the stronger team. However, Croatia have a never-say-die attitude, which was on full display in Russia four years ago. They also have plenty of experience and that aided them past a spirited Japan team in the last 16.

Next one: Brazil vs Croatia. Brazil advance to World Cup quarter finals, South Korea are out.Next one: Brazil vs Croatia. Brazil advance to World Cup quarter finals, South Korea are out. 🚨🇧🇷🇰🇷 #Qatar2022Next one: Brazil vs Croatia. https://t.co/9rgXL0Qd0m

The Croats, however, have lost to the Selecao in each of their last two FIFA World Cup meetings, both in the group stages.

They first met in the 2006 edition, with Kaka scoring the only goal of the contest. Their second meeting was at the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In front of their home crowd, Brazil won 3-1 courtesy of a brace from Neymar Jr. and an injury-time strike from Oscar after a Marcelo own-goal gave Croatia the lead.

