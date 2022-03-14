"I'm happy to see him play at that kind of level" - Ralf Rangnick feels Manchester United star is finally proving his worth

Interim Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick expressed delight over Jadon Sancho's performance in the Red Devils' crucial 3-2 win against Tottenham Hotspur this past weekend. The German tactician explained why Sancho was unable to hit the ground running but also admitted that the 21-year-old is showing promising signs that he could be returning to his best.

Sancho moved to Manchester United amid much fanfare in the summer of 2021 but has visibly struggled to perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund. However, Ralf Rangnick's arrival seems to have had a significantly positive influence on the English star, as he has performed rather well in recent matches.

Speaking in a post-match interview following Manchester United's win against Tottenham Hotspur (in which Sancho put in a very good performance), Rangnick said:

"They paid quite a few pounds for him in order to lure him away from Borussia Dortmund and if you pay that amount of money in a transfer fee for a player he should perform on this kind of level.

"At the end, they are all human beings. The mere fact he cost a lot of money does not mean that he is playing at that level to start with."

Rangnick further explained that the Premier League's intensity and physicality has caused Sancho to struggle thus far, but believes that the youngster has finally acclimatized to the league's demanding nature.

Trey @UTDTrey Sancho is the only reason I look forward to United games at this point Sancho is the only reason I look forward to United games at this point

The interim boss backed Sancho to soon return to his best and consistently perform like he did at Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Rangnick said:

"He told me that of course it was a problem for him to get adjusted to the intensity of the league, to the physicality of the league. Now he has managed to do that. I'm happy to see him play at that kind of level right now.

"He is now getting closer to the Jadon Sancho I've known from Germany. In the end it's all about confidence. When I came here it was clear we had to try everything to help him to get the best version of himself.

Manchester United prepare to host Atletico Madrid in do-or-die UEFA Champions League clash

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Atletico Madrid, Manchester United prepare to host the La Liga giants for the crucial second-leg match tomorrow.

Ralf Rangnick's men will be desperate to win and progress to the next round as success in Europe's most prestigious competition could prove to be the only saving grace.

With a top-four Premier League finish looking unlikely, the Red Devils will have to play out of their skin against Atletico Madrid if they are to remain in the only competition that could still yield silverware. As unlikely and challenging as it may seem.

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh