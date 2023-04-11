"I'm happy here since day one" - Arsenal transfer target plays down transfer rumors and hopes to stay at current club for a long time

Theo Hernandez has stated that he is happy with life at AC Milan and is not looking for a transfer. This comes as a blow to Arsenal, who have earmarked him as a target for the summer transfer window.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Hernandez by Calciomercato, who even claimed that the Premier League giants could offer an important player like Oleksandr Zinchenko as part of the deal to sign the defender from Milan.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that Arsenal would need to spend 'crazy money' if they were keen on signing Hernandez. In his column for CaughtOffside, he wrote:

“Theo Hernandez is almost untouchable at this stage, Milan would not even consider €50m or €60m bids for him. Crucial player who could only leave for crazy money.”

Hernandez has now publicly pledged his future to AC Milan, saying (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I hope to stay here at AC Milan as long as possible. Future? I’m only focused on the present, we never know the future. I’m happy here since day one. I’m proud to be AC Milan captain.”

The Frenchman expressed his pride at captaining the Serie A giants and stated that he hoped to stay in Italy for as long as possible. He said (via Football Italia):

“I’ve been happy since my very first day here. I don’t know if I’ll ever win the Ballon d’Or, obviously, I’d love it, but we are only focused on the present. I hope I’ll stay for as long as possible; you don’t know the future, I only think about the present.”

Arsenal could part ways with youngster as AC Milan look to seal €30 million move: Reports

Arsenal could be set to lose one of their most-promising youngsters to AC Milan at the end of the season, with the Serie A giants willing to spend more than €30 million to sign Folarin Balogun.

Balogun moved to France for the 2022-23 season, joining Ligue 1 side Stade de Reims on loan. He has been in fantastic form for Reims, scoring 18 times and picking up two assists in 29 league games.

Italian outlet Calciomercato (via FourFourTwo) have reported that AC Milan want to make the 21-year-old their first-choice forward next season. The Gunners are expected to agree to a €30 million move when the summer transfer window opens.

