"I'm happy for Spurs fans" - lan Wright makes stance clear on arguement about whether Tottenham had better season than Arsenal

Ex-Arsenal attacking sensation Ian Wright has disclosed that he's delighted for Tottenham Hotspur supporters for winning their first trophy in 17 years last term. However, he maintained that the Gunners registered a better outing than their local rival, Spurs, despite failing to win any silverware.
In a discussion on Seaman Says Podcast, Wright responded to opinions that Spurs had a better 2024-25 term than Arsenal. He said (via GiveMeSport):
"I'm happy for the Spurs fans simply because they've got something to cheer, because they need it. Look at the season. They won the trophy. Arguably one of the worst games you'll ever see in a European final. Terrible game, but they won it. And for the fans, hopefully it's what they need, because a win changes the culture. I heard Ange (Postecoglou) say that, ‘if you finish third, it's fine but when you win something, it changes the culture of what you want to do.”
He continued:
"So it's gonna be interesting to see what happens with them. But you can't compare the seasons. That’s like you've put up a mural over a derelict building and then you just go and you say, ‘my God, it's disgusting back there!’ That is exactly what it's like. They've got to be happy that they've got something and they've saved their season and the manager may have saved his job. To win that, in the manner that they did, you've got to take it. But there's no way you can compare them having the more successful season."
Despite finishing just above the relegation territory (17th) last term, Ange Postecoglou's side won the Europa League tournament, having defeated Manchester United 1-0 in the final. Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, who finished in second place (runners-up) in the Premier League, failed to end their campaign with a silverware.
"We’re working towards achieving things this club hasn’t seen in a while" - says Arsenal's winger
After another trophyless term, Bukayo Saka has revealed that he and the Gunners squad are working to achieve great heights at the Emirates. He also expressed optimism that the Gunners will have something to boast about soonest.
In a final season message to his fans and the Gunners supporters on Instagram, Saka wrote (via Now.Arsenal):
“We all know the mission. We’re working towards achieving things this club hasn’t seen in a while. And our time will come…”
In the previous campaign (2024-25), Saka was one of the North London outfit's most influential attacking powerhouses. The English right-winger registered 12 goals and 14 assists in 37 outings across competitions.