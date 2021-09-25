“I’m not happy if a team has a bad time” – Carlo Ancelotti comments on Barcelona predicament

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has said he does not revel in the opposition teams’ poor results after he was asked about Barcelona's situation.

Los Blancos are currently top of La Liga, having won five of their four games so far. Holders Atletico Madrid are second and just two points behind.

Real Madrid’s arch-rivals Barcelona, however, are languishing in seventh position after a difficult start to the season. The Blaugrana have drawn three games so far, and have picked up just two wins.

There is a lot of pressure on Ronald Koeman, whose side are seven points behind Real Madrid.

Although Barcelona's poor form will be music to most Real Madrid fans’ ears, Ancelotti has said he does not take any joy from other teams doing badly.

"I watch games, I like football, I'm not happy if a team has a bad time. Look, I evaluate and focus on my time, I like football and all the games, nothing else," Ancelotti said when asked about the Barcelona’s recent results.

"I'm not happy if things don't work out for a team, whether it's Barcelona or anyone else."

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s contrasting starts

Despite losing some key players last summer, the two teams have had contrasting results on the pitch. While Real Madrid have moved forward under Ancelotti's experience, Barcelona have struggled for rhythm under Koeman.

Some of the new signings are yet to fire for Barcelona, and that has contributed to their poor form on the pitch.

Lionel Messi’s departure certainly hasn’t helped, as the Argentine often helped the team out of their slumber with his mercurial displays on the pitch. Messi hasn’t fared any better at PSG either.

There is a lot of pressure on Koeman, who has pleaded for more patience as he tries to instill some confidence in the players.

With another international break coming up next month, Koeman will hope his team can put together a good run of results.

The Blaugrana will face Levante in la Liga on Sunday, before traveling to Portugal to take on Benfica in the Champions League. Having lost to Bayern Munich on the opening matchday, Barcelona will hope to pick up their first win of the group stages.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, will hope to keep up their winning form when they face Villarreal in the league.

