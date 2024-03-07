"I'm so happy he's doing well" - West Ham star hails Arsenal superstar Declan Rice but admits he misses him

West Ham United midfielder Tomas Soucek is glad Declan Rice is flourishing at Arsenal but admits he misses playing alongside him.

Rice left West Ham last summer and joined the Gunners in a club record £105 million deal (including add-ons). The 25-year-old has shone at the Emirates becoming a vital member of Mikel Arteta's title-challenging side.

The English midfielder has bagged five goals and seven assists in 37 games across competitions. He's bedded into Arsenal's midfield seamlessly and has been touted as one of the signings of the season.

Soucek spent three years playing alongside Rice at the London Stadium. The midfield duo were part of the Hammers' side that won the UEFA Europa Conference League last season.

The Czech midfielder has lavished praise on his former captain and talked up the experience of playing with him. He told Sky Sports:

"It was a great experience, he's a great player and a lovely person. I'm so happy he's doing well at Arsenal."

West Ham reacted to losing Rice by signing Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, and most recently Kalvin Phillips. They have joined Soucek in David Moyes' midfield.

Soucek explained that although he misses Rice he needs to adjust to the new midfield that has been assembled:

"On one side I miss him but on the opposite side I need to find a way how we get good midfield players. I think we find a way to play with each other."

Expand Tweet

Declan Rice enjoyed six years playing for West Ham's senior team having joined the west London club as a teenager. He made 245 appearances for the Hammers, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists.

Arsenal's Declan Rice on the 'odd' feeling of scoring a goal against West Ham

Declan Rice refused to celebrate against West Ham.

Declan Rice has already come back to haunt West Ham this season. He was on target in Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of his former club at the London Stadium (February 11).

The Gunners midfielder struck perhaps the goal of the game from the edge of the box to put the seal on a perfect afternoon for Arteta's men. He also provided two assists and was man of the match.

Rice reflected on his outing by insisting his love for West Ham remained. He said (via ESPN):

"I know my love for them has never changed; their love for me has never changed. It is one of those things where you move on."

The England international touched on his goal and how it felt bittersweet given the circumstances:

"Obviously, I scored a great goal, it was really odd. Even speaking about it now, it is weird. A lot of the lads asked me afterwards, 'How does it feel?' It was a bittersweet feeling, really odd."

Expand Tweet

Declan Rice has been key for Arsenal as they look to win the Premier League title for the first time since 2004. They sit third in the league, two points off leaders Liverpool with 11 games remaining.