"I'm hearing you" - Arsenal fan claims Gunners chief Josh Kroenke seemed 'really into' signing Liverpool target after his special request

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke's son Josh Kroenke is believed to have responded optimistically to the suggestion of signing Liverpool target Jude Bellingham. This is being claimed by Aston Mack, a Gunners fan. He had the opportunity to sit in the directors' box during the English club's 3-1 pre-season friendly win against Orlando City.

Arsenal have so far had a great transfer window where they have bought as many as four players. They include Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, Marquinhos and Gabriel Jesus. Oleksandr Zinchenko is their fifth signing, but the official announcement hasn't been made yet (via Fabrizio Romano).

However, Mack, in his conversation with the club hierarchy, challenged them to show more ambition. He asked them to make a statement of intent by delivering a signing like the Liverpool-linked Bellingham.

He revealed to AFTV that Josh Kroenke did seem quite interested in the idea of making a move for the Borussia Dortmund ace.

Mack said:

"You know what’s interesting, I know we have a lot of feelings [towards] him, but Stan… he wants to win you know. He was talking about Champions League while we were in there."

He added:

"And I told him, 'Listen, if you want to get us excited, if you really want to get that connection back, get us Bellingham. Really, really get us going and act like a big club again'. Josh was like, 'I'm hearing you, I'm hearing you'. Josh was really into it."

The 19-year-old English international is currently among the hottest properties in Europe. He has shown maturity beyond his age every time he has taken to the field for the Black and Yellows.

The England international has a market value of €80 million (via Transfermarkt) and operates mainly as a box-to-box midfielder.

Bellingham has also been linked with a move to Liverpool (via Daily Express).

In his 90 appearances for Dortmund so far, Bellingham has contributed 10 goals and 18 assists. He has earned praise for his composed nature on the ball and his game-reading ability.

It is difficult to see a player of his caliber currently signing for Arsenal. They will perhaps need to get back into the Champions League and have the abundance of cash to flex on a single signing.

Former Liverpool star predicts where Arsenal will finish in the Premier League next season

Ex-Reds defender Jose Enrique predicted the Premier League's top-six for the 2022-23 campaign.

It is safe to say that the standings he shared did not make for great viewing for the Gunners fans who were placed sixth by the former Liverpool ace. He thinks north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur will finish fourth and Manchester United will finish fifth, above Arsenal.

José enrique @Jesanchez3 This is my top 6 for next season. Do you agree ? This is my top 6 for next season. Do you agree ? https://t.co/rOAUJDOMwf

Enrique's loyalty towards his club was clearly visible as he predicted them to win the Premier League next season ahead of Manchester City.

