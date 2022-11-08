"I'm not impressed by him. I can do what he does" - Vincent Aboubakar doubles up on comments about Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah

Al-Nassr striker Vincent Aboubakar has reiterated his opinion of Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, claiming he is unimpressed by the forward.

Salah, who joined the Reds from AS Roma for an initial fee of £36.5 million in the summer of 2017, has established himself as one of the best players in the world over the years. He has helped the Jurgen Klopp-coached side lift seven trophies during his time at Anfield.

Overall, the Egyptian has netted 170 goals and laid out 68 assists in 274 matches across all competitions for the Reds. For his national team, he has registered 72 goal involvements in 84 appearances.

Earlier in February this year, Aboubakar criticized the ex-Chelsea man during the Africa Cup of Nations. He told Radio France Internationale:

"He doesn't impress me much. I say it clearly because I'm an honest person and I have my way of seeing things. If he impressed me, I would say so. But he doesn't impress me much. He's a good player, he scores a lot but he doesn't produce a lot of stuff in the game."

During a recent interview with 90FootballFr, Aboubakar doubled down on his remarks about the two-time African Footballer of the Year. He said:

"I understand people's attitudes, he's one of the best goalscorers in the Premier League. It makes sense that when you go on about a player like that, people will talk. But I did say that it was my opinion, my point of view. I don't give a toss if people don't like it."

Aboubakar, who helped Cameroon lift the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, asserted that he is on a similar technical level as Salah. He added:

"I'm not impressed by him. I can do what he does. I just don't have the opportunity to play in a big club."

Salah, who finished fifth in the 2022 Ballon d'Or rankings, has registered 14 goals and five assists in 20 games for Liverpool this season.

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara heaps praise on Mohamed Salah

Speaking after Liverpool's recent 2-1 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur, Thiago Alcantara claimed that Mohamed Salah is one of the best forwards he has played with. He said (via Liverpool Echo):

"He's one of the top forwards that I've played with in my career, it's the consistency that he has on and off the pitch. His work ethic, how he wants to help the team, how he wants to help himself. I think it's that hunger that defines him."

Salah scored twice in the first half against Spurs to help the Reds register their first away win of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (6 November).

