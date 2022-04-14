“I’m having an incredible season” - Manchester United and Arsenal target responds to transfer rumors

Manchester United and Arsenal target Darwin Nunez has pledged to “leave everything” on the pitch for Benfica this season. The Uruguayan striker has confirmed that he will not entertain transfer speculation until the 2021-22 campaign draws to a close.

Nunez has been the standout forward in the Primeira Liga this season. The 22-year-old has scored 24 goals in as many games, emerging as the division’s leading goalscorer.

Nunez, who scored in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final clash against Liverpool, recently received high praise from Reds boss Jurgen Klopp. The German tactician hailed him as an “extremely good-looking boy” and a “decent player,” adding that he had “ a big career ahead of him.”

Amid strong links to Liverpool’s rivals Premier League rivals Manchester United and Arsenal (via the Mirror), Klopp’s words could be interpreted as a ploy to bring the player to Anfield. The 22-year-old, however, refrained from delving too much into it, claiming he is solely committed to helping Benfica this season.

Speaking to TVI, Nunez said (via the Mirror):

“What the Liverpool coach said, as well as our coach, I take it as a compliment, but my mind is on Benfica. Until the season is over, I won't say anything, and I'll leave everything for this shirt.”

He added:

“My job is to continue like this, to take advantage of this luck that is happening to me. Last year I didn't play at all, but this year I'm having an incredible season. I have to continue like this, and there is also a lot of merit from my colleagues.”

Nunez nails audition for Manchester United and Arsenal with equalizer against Liverpool

Nunez, who scored Benfica’s only goal in last week's Champions League quarter-final first-leg defeat to Liverpool, once again stepped up in the reverse fixture. On Wednesday night (April 13), he produced another commendable performance, scoring the Portuguese outfit’s last goal to seal a 3-3 draw at Anfield.

The amount of composure and quality he showed to take the goal thoroughly showcased his class. He also struck a sweet first-time volley from the left a couple of minutes after the goal, but Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker’s save was equal to his effort.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal could do with a capable centre-forward like Nunez. With Edinson Cavani’s contract running out this summer, the Uruguayan could be his compatriot’s ideal successor at Manchester United. Arsenal, on the other hand, will not have a single striker left in their squad after Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah’s contracts expire in June.

However, to sign a player like Nunez, the Premier League giants could require more than just cash. They might have to offer him Champions League football to close the deal, something neither party can guarantee just yet.

So it remains to be seen where Nunez ends up next season.

