"I'm not interested" - Tottenham superstar says he couldn't care less about Arsenal's Premier League title hopes ahead of north London derby

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min has said that his team is focused on beating Arsenal and that he isn't concerned about the Gunners' title aspirations.

Spurs will host their arch-rivals in the second North London Derby in the Premier League this season on Sunday (January 15). The game could be crucial for Antonio Conte's side as they aim to get back into the top four. Meanwhile, a win for Mikel Arteta's team will boost their title credentials.

Ahead of the game, Son said that Tottenham's focus will be on beating their rivals at home and little else. When asked about the Gunners' quest for the Premier League title, the South Korean told The Telegraph (as quoted by the Express):

"I’m not interested, to be honest. We lost against them in the away game, so we have a lot of homework to make it good again. I think the fans were really disappointed when we lost at the Emirates, so I think we have a massive task at home. Everybody must be ready to throw their bodies in, and we’re good to go."

The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1 in the reverse fixture at the Emirates in October last year. Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka scored for Arteta's team, while Harry Kane netted from the spot for the visitors.

Arsenal will head into Sunday's game as the Premier League leaders, having collected 44 points from 17 matches. They're five clear of second-placed Manchester City, who will take on Manchester United a day earlier.

Meanwhile, Tottenham are fifth in the standings with 33 points from 18 games. Should United slip up against City, Spurs could leapfrog them to return to the top four.

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min has decent record against Arsenal

Son Heung-min has endured a below-par campaign by his lofty standards. The Tottenham Hotspur forward has scored just six times in 23 games across competitions, with three of them coming in one game against Leicester City.

However, he will enter the contest against Arsenal having found the back of the net in Spurs' last Premier League game, a 4-0 win at Crystal Palace.

Son also boasts a decent record against the Gunners, bagging five goals and as many assists in 17 games. He notably scored the last time Arsenal visited the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in May 2022, netting Spurs' third in a 3-0 win.

