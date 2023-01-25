"I'm not intimidated in front of the camera" - Zlatan Ibrahimovic discusses his ambitions in the world of cinema

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic claimed that he would like to feature in the world of cinema.

The legendary Swedish forward further claimed that he is not a shy personality in front of the camera.

Speaking to France Inter, Ibrahimovic said (via Football Italia):

“For me, this film is a big thing. Football fans have known me for a long time, but this is another world. Becoming an actor? You never know, I’m very curious about the world of cinema! I have to thank Guillaume for this chance he gave me… but I’m not intimidated in front of the camera.”

Ibrahimovic is known for his personality on the field. He is a player who never shies away from expressing himself on and off the pitch. Hence, it can be expected that his energy will remain constant if the player indeed makes a move to the world of cinema.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is yet to make an appearance for AC Milan this season as the 41-year-old is yet to recover from the injury he suffered at the end of last season. He underwent surgery and is hoping to make a comeback just in time for the Rossoneri's Round of 16 clash against Tottenham.

The Sun reported that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) ace is contemplating retirement at the end of the current season.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic criticized Argentina players for their 2022 FIFA World Cup celebrations

Lionel Messi starred for Argentina as La Albiceleste lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar. However, exaggerated celebrations from players like Emiliano Martinez drew criticism.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has now slammed the rest of the Argentina team except Messi for their behavior. While the former Barcelona attacker termed Messi as the best player in history, he claimed the rest of the Argentina players were utterly unprofessional.

Ibrahimovic said:

“Messi is considered the best player in history and will be remembered for winning the World Cup, but the others? I cannot respect, as a professional, those who behave like that.”

