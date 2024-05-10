“I’m not involved in that anymore” - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp breaks silence on Darwin Nunez transfer speculation

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has broken his silence on the transfer speculation involving Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker, who joined the Anfield club in 2022 from Benfica, has often lacked a clinical finishing touch in front of the goal. Despite doing other aspects right, Nunez has missed some golden opportunities.

This trait has seen Nunez receive backlash from fans, who have often scathed the attacker on social media. As a result, Nunez has taken a drastic step, deleting all Liverpool-related posts from his social media.

Klopp, who is set to leave in the summer, has now chimed in on the matter, claiming that he is not involved in any transfer dealings with Nunez. Klopp, however, ruled out speculations that the Uruguayan might leave in the summer. He said (via Echo):

"There is no speculation. That must be external. I am not involved in thay anymore, it's just the situation we're in. He was definitely not happy missing that chance. Unlucky in so many situations. Does everything right and the ball doesn't go in. That's really tough. No alternative but going through it."

The Reds, meanwhile, are set to return to action on May 13 to take on Aston Villa at Villa Park. Klopp's men are currently third in the Premier League with 78 points from 36 matches.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool career so far

Darwin Nunez joined Liverpool in 2022 for €85 million. He has since made 94 appearances for the Merseysiders, scoring 33 goals and providing 17 assists.

This season, Nunez has made 52 appearances across competitions, scoring 18 goals and providing 13 assists. Nunez's raw talent is evident. However, his finishing skills have let the striker down.

Nunez is contracted with the Reds until the end of the 2027-28 season, According to Transfermarkt, Nunez has an estimated market value of €70 million.