“I’m just another Barca fan” - Al-Hilal star Joao Cancelo makes Barcelona claim after holding Real Madrid to 1-1 draw at Club World Cup

Joao Cancelo admitted that he still supported Barcelona after facing Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Al Hilal star said that he enjoyed his time with the Catalan side and also liked the squad.

Ad

Speaking to the media in the mixed zone after Al Hilal's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid, Cancelo said that he was just another Barcelona fan off the pitch. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I am just another Barça fan. I love them. I loved the time I spent at Barcelona. I love the Barça squad."

Speaking about the draw against Real Madrid, Cancelo felt it was a fair result. He thought that Al Hilal did well in the first half, but Los Blancos bounced back in the second. He went on to heap praise on some of the players from the Spanish side and said (via Madrid Universal):

Ad

Trending

“I think it was a fair result based on what happened on the pitch. We were far superior in the first half and had the best chances. It was more balanced after the break. It’s very difficult to play against Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham… These are some of the best players in the world, and we were up against one of the best teams in world football.”

Ad

Joao Cancleo has faced Real Madrid eight times in his career, winning twice and losing four games. He went up against Los Blancos thrice during his loan spell at Barcelona and lost all three times, including a 4-1 Supercopa loss.

Simeone Inzaghi praises Real Madrid after Club World Cup clash

Simeone Inzaghi spoke to the media after the FIFA Club World Cup clash and praised Xabi Alonso. He said that the Blanocs were already showing signs of how the manager wants them to play and said (via Madrid Universal):

Ad

“You can already see what Xabi Alonso wants to bring to Real Madrid. I admire him both as a person and a coach. Madrid tried to take control of the game, but we responded with character.

“It was a very good performance from my team. We were organized, we played as one unit, and we stood up to one of the three best teams in the world. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”

Al Hilal went behind against Real Madrid after a goal from Gonzalo Garcia but equalized before halftime thanks to a penalty from Ruben Neves. Bono saved a penalty from Federico Valverde in stoppage time of the second half to ensure the Saudi Pro League side got a point from the match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More