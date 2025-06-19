“I’m just another Barca fan” - Al-Hilal star Joao Cancelo makes Barcelona claim after holding Real Madrid to 1-1 draw at Club World Cup

Joao Cancelo admitted that he still supported Barcelona after facing Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup. The Al Hilal star said that he enjoyed his time with the Catalan side and also liked the squad.
Speaking to the media in the mixed zone after Al Hilal's 1-1 draw with Real Madrid, Cancelo said that he was just another Barcelona fan off the pitch. He said (via Barca Universal):
"I am just another Barça fan. I love them. I loved the time I spent at Barcelona. I love the Barça squad."
Speaking about the draw against Real Madrid, Cancelo felt it was a fair result. He thought that Al Hilal did well in the first half, but Los Blancos bounced back in the second. He went on to heap praise on some of the players from the Spanish side and said (via Madrid Universal):
“I think it was a fair result based on what happened on the pitch. We were far superior in the first half and had the best chances. It was more balanced after the break. It’s very difficult to play against Vinicius, Rodrygo, Bellingham… These are some of the best players in the world, and we were up against one of the best teams in world football.”
Joao Cancleo has faced Real Madrid eight times in his career, winning twice and losing four games. He went up against Los Blancos thrice during his loan spell at Barcelona and lost all three times, including a 4-1 Supercopa loss.
Simeone Inzaghi praises Real Madrid after Club World Cup clash
Simeone Inzaghi spoke to the media after the FIFA Club World Cup clash and praised Xabi Alonso. He said that the Blanocs were already showing signs of how the manager wants them to play and said (via Madrid Universal):
“You can already see what Xabi Alonso wants to bring to Real Madrid. I admire him both as a person and a coach. Madrid tried to take control of the game, but we responded with character.
“It was a very good performance from my team. We were organized, we played as one unit, and we stood up to one of the three best teams in the world. I couldn’t have asked for anything more.”
Al Hilal went behind against Real Madrid after a goal from Gonzalo Garcia but equalized before halftime thanks to a penalty from Ruben Neves. Bono saved a penalty from Federico Valverde in stoppage time of the second half to ensure the Saudi Pro League side got a point from the match.