"I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool, as much as I love the club" - Former Reds ace shares reason behind Anfield exit

Former Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho has spoken about his move to fellow Premier League outfit Brentford. The young attacker sealed a permanent move to the Bees despite impressing in pre-season under new Reds boss Arne Slot.

Portugal U-21 international Carvalho failed to find regular playing time after joining the Reds from Fulham in 2022. The youngster spent the entire 2023-24 season on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City before returning to the Reds in pre-season.

Just before the start of the 2024-25 campaign, the 21-year-old moved to the GTech Stadium permanently to play. The youngster spoke with Sky Sports about the circumstances surrounding his move to the Bees. He was asked if he felt like he had done enough to warrant him a first-team berth at Anfield.

“I did. I thought I did alright (in pre-season), to be fair. But as a footballer, you get that feeling where you know certain players aren’t back and when they come back, things change. You sort of get that feeling, and when that happens, you’re like, yeah, this is the real deal, and it’s like I’m not just going to stay at Liverpool.

“As much as I love the club, it’s one of the best clubs in the world, and I’ve got nothing but love for the fans, but I’m not going to sit on the bench because what’s the point?”

Fabio Carvalho scored in pre-season wins for Slot's side against Arsenal and Manchester United in the USA. The youngster was wanted by several teams before eventually signing for Brentford for a reported £27.5 million.

Carvalho made his debut for them as a late substitute in their opening day 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. The forward will get a chance to show his former employers what they have missed out on when Brentford face the Reds on Sunday (August 25).

Former Liverpool attacker Bobby Clark seals RB Salzburg switch

Former Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark has completed his transfer to Austrian Bundesliga outfit RB Salzburg on a permanent basis. The English youngster has penned a long-term contract with the Austrian giants for a reported £10 million.

Clark, who made 14 senior appearances in Red, is an attacking player capable of playing as a striker or a No. 10. The 19-year-old was highly rated by former Reds boss Jürgen Klopp, with the German playing Clark in last season's Carabao Cup final.

Liverpool included a 17.5% sell-on clause in the deal that took Clark to Austria, where he has been reunited with former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders. The Reds retain an option to match any future bids for the former Newcastle United prodigy.

