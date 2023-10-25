"I'm just doing my job" - Andre Onana reacts after saving crucial penalty in Manchester United's 1-0 win over Copenhagen

Andre Onana was nonchalant in his response after holding his nerve to help Manchester United secure their first win of the season in the Champions League. The goalkeeper kept his calm to save a 97th-minute penalty from FC Copenhagen's Jordan Larsson and ensure three points for his team.

Onana has endured a tough start to life at Old Trafford, with some high-profile mistakes in previous Champions League defeats against Galatasaray and Bayern Munich. His weak save against a Leroy Sane strike handed the Bavarians a lead in their first CL group defeat. In the second game against Galatasaray, a poor pass by the Cameroonian was intercepted by Dries Mertens, leaving him one-on-one with the goalkeeper. This forced Casemiro into making a mistimed last-ditch tackle in the box which earned him a red card.

Speaking to the media after the match, Onana urged his teammates to build on the win and push for more in the coming matches. He said:

“I’m just doing my job. We have to keep going like that, never stop.”

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was also full of praise for the goalkeeper and stated that the Cameroon star showed his personality. He said:

“He showed personality. He knows the levels and what his skills are and he hadn’t matched his skills and could do better but it was a very good performance on Saturday and tonight. He is a very good penalty saver.”

Manchester United picked up a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League thanks to a 72nd minute header from Harry Maguire. The Red Devils currently stand third in their Chamlions League group with 3 points. Bayern Munich lead the table standings with 5 points, closely followed by Galatasaray on 4 points.

Erik ten Hag wants more from Manchester United stars

Erik ten Hag praised his players after picking up all three points at home to FC Copenhagen. A defeat last night would have made progress to the knockout stages of the Champions League very unlikely, leaving Galatsaray 4 points ahead with three games to spare.

He said:

“There is a very good spirit in the dressing room, they are together, they fight together, they celebrate together and if we have setbacks they support each other. I think that spirit is always needed to be a successful team. The win was justified but it was a narrow escape"

The manager could not stop himself from heaping praise on Harry Maguire, a player he was ready to sell in the summer. The Englishman has endured a torrid year and a half at Old Trafford, and has previously been the subject of boos both during club and international duty.

The Dutchman said in the post-match press conference:

“He is playing much more proactively in possession, stepping in, passing vertical and defending on the front foot, very confident in the duels, I think he is dominating his opponents. It was a very good goal from him, a great pass from Christian but a very good finish.”

Manchester United next face Manchester City in the Premier League. The Red Devils also have a tough clash in the Carabao Cup next week where they face Newcastle United.