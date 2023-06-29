"I'm just a little bit gutted" - Rio Ferdinand unhappy with Manchester United's handling of the David de Gea contract situation

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand expressed his disappointment with the way the Red Devils have handled David de Gea's contract situation. The Spaniard looks set to leave the Red Devils with his contract expiring tomorrow (June 30).

United reportedly offered De Gea an extension on reduced terms from his existing contract but withdrew it after the Spaniard agreed to sign. The club then offered the 32-year-old shotstopper another contract with a further reduction in wages, which De Gea has refused to sign so far.

Speaking about the situation, Ferdinand lamented the treatment of a player who is, arguably, a club legend:

"Whatever you think, David de Gea is good enough or not, that's up for debate. He's been an unreal servant to this football club. 12 years he's been at this club, similar to what I was at this club. Player of the year, four or five times in that time been phenomenal."

Ferdinand added:

"At times, he's been the best player at the club. And in a few of those years, had moments where it didn't go well. Lost a bit of form at times. Maybe lost confidence, but, in the main, served the club remarkably well."

FIVE @FIVEUK Rio Ferdinand on David De Gea



David De Gea’s contract nears its expiry date with little certainty about his future at MUFC!



🗣️ Rio Ferdinand on David De GeaDavid De Gea’s contract nears its expiry date with little certainty about his future at MUFC!🗣️ @rioferdy5 talks on De Gea, Chelsea and much more in todays episode of Rio Reacts! 🚨 Rio Ferdinand on David De Gea📝 David De Gea’s contract nears its expiry date with little certainty about his future at MUFC!🗣️ @rioferdy5 talks on De Gea, Chelsea and much more in todays episode of Rio Reacts! https://t.co/fhjRTGBNGn

Ferdinand also said that if manager Erik ten Hag wants a goalkeeper who is comfortable on the ball, which De Gea isn't, then the Spaniard must accept that or be the back-up. However, the former United centre-back said that a long-time servant such as De Gea deserves a better exit. He said:

"I'm just a little bit gutted. To be honest. With the way the club have handled the David de Gea situation. I think you owe it to a player who's been there that long to make sure that they love at half decent terms at least."

David de Gea has been a mainstay between the sticks for Manchester United since 2011. He has made 545 appearances for the club, keeping 190 clean sheets.

Who can replace David de Gea at Manchester United?

While goalkeepers like Diogo Costa and David Raya were linked with Manchester United at the start of the summer, Andre Onana is the current frontrunner to replace De Gea at Old Trafford.

The Inter Milan goalkeeper previously played under Erik ten Hag at Ajax. He was a key player for the Nerazzuri in the recently concluded season, keeping 19 clean sheets in 41 appearances.

Onana's passing ability, which he displayed in the Champions League final against Manchester City, is one of the main reasons why Ten Hag wants to sign the 27-year-old.

Poll : 0 votes